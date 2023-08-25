Danial Williams admits ‘technically sound’ Jonathan Di Bella ‘doesn’t have too many flaws’

Danial Williams has mixed it up with some of the best fighters in the world, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘Mini T’, however, is bracing himself for his next challenge against an undefeated foe with seemingly no holes in his armor.

On October 6, inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Williams will look to hand Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss and take away his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in process at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs Superbon on Prime Video.

Considered one of the most versatile fighters on the planet, Danial Williams has already plied his trade in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Despite his extensive experience, the Australian-Thai fighter admits he hasn’t seen a fighter as technically brilliant as Di Bella.

He shared in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

“[Di Bella] can keep going every round harder and harder and doesn't have too many flaws, man. He doesn't have too many flaws and he's technically sound.”

Jonathan Di Bella, who sports a perfect 11-0 slate, showcased his world-class skill to the global audience when he made his promotional debut at ONE 162 last year.

The Canadian-Italian technician valiantly took on the ferocious Zhang Peimian and even floored ‘The Fighting Rooster’ in the fifth round to claim a decisive unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Williams has replayed that fight over and over again and deduced that Di Bella rarely makes mistakes and dictates the tempo of the match on his own terms.

‘Minit T’ must bring the fight to the champion and make him slip. After all, all it takes is one clean shot for Williams to separate any foe from his consciousness.

Don’t miss the three world title fights at ONE Fight Night 15. The entire spectacle will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.