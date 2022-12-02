Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov. Lobov recently sued his longtime friend and training partner for a part of the proceeds obtained from the sale of the Irishman's whiskey company.

Cormier discussed the alleged lawsuit after it was reported that Lobov claimed that he was entitled to 5% of Proper No.12's sale, which was sold for a total of approximately $600 million. The UFC Hall of Famer mentioned that 'The Russian Hammer's lack of success in the octagon doesn't help his court-case:

"Honestly, I believe that Lobov's success was helped because of the relationship he had with McGregor. It's not like he was having a ton of success in the octagon. But because they were longtime teammates, you get a little bit of a reprieve from the powers that be."

'DC' also touched on 'Mystic Mac' lashing out on Twitter and challenging Lobov to a fight at the SBG gym and that he knew it wasn't going to happen. He added that despite the lawsuit and Lobov's claims, he is siding with the former two-division UFC champion:

"But I just feel like this is a lesson guys. Friendships and fighting do not work. So my advice to you would be this guy, if you're friends with someone from your team and you love that person and you want to be friends with them for a lifetime, separate that friendship from the business."

It remains to be seen how long the lawsuit will drag on until it's resolved. But it doesn't look like McGregor and Lobov's friendship will be mended anytime soon.

Check out the full video:

Conor McGregor has done a lot for Artem Lobov

FIGHTLAND @FIGHTLAND Lobov out to Impress After McGregor Provides Second Chance on TUF @RusHammerMMA bit.ly/1OOOD86 http://t.co/D4N7AT2XoG Lobov out to Impress After McGregor Provides Second Chance on TUF @RusHammerMMA bit.ly/1OOOD86 http://t.co/D4N7AT2XoG

It's no secret that Conor McGregor has done a lot for Artem Lobov and is somewhat responsible for the opportunities that Lobov got while he was in the UFC.

Lobov competed in The Ultimate Fighter Season 22, when 'The Notorious' coached in opposition to former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber. Lobov's inclusion received some scrutiny because he had an unimpressive 11-11-(1) MMA record at the time.

Even after his stint on TUF, the former two-division UFC champion was a big supporter of 'The Russian Hammer.'

Take into account 'Mystic Mac's' infamous incident following UFC 223 media day, when he flew to Brooklyn, New York, with the intention of fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman ended up throwing a dolly at a bus 'The Eagle' was in, which resulted in several fighters being cut by the shattering glass.

The incident was an act of retaliation from McGregor after footage of Nurmagomedov intimidating Lobov went viral.

Poll : 0 votes