Why is there no value in submission attempts? - Daniel Cormier believes Valentina Shevchenko lost, Taila Santos did everything to become the new champion

At UFC 275, Valentina Shevchenko endured the toughest test of her professional career. The reigning champion, who has been dominant at 125 pounds thus far, found herself in some comprimising positions against Taila Santos in her latest title defense, but managed to come away with a decision victory.

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier was on duty at UFC 275 and gave his take on the pay-per-view's co-headliner in a recently released video on YouTube. The former two-division champion believes the challenger deserved the judges' nod, highlighting how Santos' submission attempts should've earned her more rounds.

“Valentina Shevchenko lost the fight, at least in my opinion. Taila Santos did everything she was supposed to in order to become the UFC champion. She scored takedown, she controlled. I just don’t understand why there is no value in these submission attempts. She got her back in round one, two and three. And in round one and three she had rear-naked choke submission attempts."

'DC' added:

"If a fight almost finishes on the feet, you almost judge that for the person right away. But instead why not when the fight almost finishes on the ground don’t you judge them in the same manner?”

Shevchenko struggled with the physicality, strength and grappling defense of Santos in the opening two rounds. 'Bullet' bounced back in the final rounds to earn a narrow split decision victory.

Santos took Shevchenko's back on multiple occasions and had the flyweight queen in some precarious positions. A number of UFC fighters also gave their take on the decision, with many stating that they believe the Brazilian challenger was robbed.

Valentina Shevchenko didn't feel troubled by Taila Santos' submission attempts

The controversial decision saw Valentina Shevchenko defend her title for the seventh time. She is now the most dominant active champion in the UFC. Her run at 125 pounds was fairly comfortable until the bout against Taila Santos, who presented a complex puzzle for Shevchenko to solve.

At the UFC 275 post-fight presser, the 125-pound champion was asked if she ever felt in danger during her championship fight against Santos, to which she replied:

“Nothing surprised me and I really didn’t have any [trouble in any] position, even when she was on my back. I didn’t feel trouble… There wasn’t that. More than that, she kind of like was inactive. And me being aware in that position, I was like, striking, and I feel like I had the power of the strikes. And I felt how she reacts because it was hurting her. And this is what the counts the most in mixed martial arts - damage.”

