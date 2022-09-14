"I need to know who's fighting just to get into the dirt a little bit" - Daniel Cormier explains why he is not a big fan of the idea of UFC possibly setting up 'mystery fights'

The UFC's growing fanbase and popularity have mounted pressure on them to find newer ways to entertain. Daniel Cormier addressed one such suggestion that proposed mystery fights.

Mystery fights have often been suggested by fans and constitute either fighters and fans both not knowing their opponents, or just the fans being unaware of the fights till they do their walkouts. Cormier spoke about the idea in a segment of the DC & RC show called, Tap In or Tap Out?

Cormier listed his reasons for his stance and mentioned his love of the drama in the build-up to a fight:

"I like the promotion. I like knowing who's fighting so that I can see their interactions. I like to see guys come together, I like to see guys arguing. This has been going on for a year now, like I said, I'm a bit messy so I wanna see all the stuff that comes before the fight."

Cormier then placed his allegiance with Tap Out and offered the analogy of the recent Khamzat Chimaev fight that was changed up last minute from being against Nate Diaz to Kevin Holland:

"Imagine if we didn't know that Khamzat was fighting Nate, and then Khamzat got into it with Kevin Holland, ultimately ends up fighting Kevin Holland, like I need to know who's fighting just to get into the dirt a little bit. So yeah, I'm tapping out on that one."

Daniel Cormier pays tribute to Elias Theodorou

Daniel Cormier also paid tribute to the late Elias Theodorou, who succumbed to his battle with cancer on 11th September 2022.

Cormier said on the DC & RC Show:

"I want to take a moment. The mixed martial arts world lost a guy named Elias Theodorou this week. He was only mid-30s and died from cancer. Elias was a very well-liked fighter in the UFC, he wasn't there long. But he was always a good time and one of the sweetest people that you've ever met."

While praising the Theodorou, Daniel Cormier offered his condolences to the late fighter's family and friends.

Theodorou campaigned for the medical usage of cannabis for professional athletes and received one-of-a-kind exemptions, becoming the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption in North America.

