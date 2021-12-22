Daniel Cormier breaks down Jake Paul's "slick" KO of Tyron Woodley

Daniel Cormier is mighty impressed with Jake Paul's knockout of Tyron Woodley in their recently concluded rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

In the latest episode of ESPN's DC & RC podcast, Cormier broke down Paul's setup of the fight-ending strike in detail. According to 'DC', it was a smart feint by 'The Problem Child' that managed to lower Woodley's guard.

When Paul feinted at Woodley with a body shot, it got 'The Chosen One' to lower his guard. That's when the YouTube star landed a vicious right hook that flattened the former UFC champion.

Cormier said:

"Bro, that right hand he hit Tyron Woodley with was pretty slick. What he did was he feinted at him, right? He feinted at T-Wood [so] he would have dropped his hand, so then when he threw the second one and the hand dropped, there was no overhand right, it was a hook."

He added:

"T-Wood said 'he got me with the overhand right', he didn't even know what got him... He caught him with a right hook, it was bad. He hit him so hard dude, and the T-Wood goes face down like bro, he was my boy and I love him but dude, that wasn't good."

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to Jake Paul's KO victory over Tyron Woodley below:

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal go back-and-forth over 'Gamebred's' payday in potential clash with 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul has offered Jorge Masvidal $5 million to fight him inside the squared circle down the line. Paul seemingly wants to take on yet another UFC fighter after having beaten Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Paul claimed that $5 million is the most Masvidal would ever get paid to fight. In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he said:

"Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana [White] just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bi**h."

Jorge Masvidal isn't happy with the payday Jake Paul has offered and wants a guaranteed paycheck worth $20 million for the fight.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

It'll be interesting to see if a fight between 'Gamebred' and 'The Problem Child' comes to fruition down the line.

