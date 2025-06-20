Daniel Cormier calls for Jon Jones to be stripped of UFC heavyweight title after 'Bones' downplays Tom Aspinall fight: "It's time to move on"

Daniel Cormier isn’t mincing words and has called for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title.

In a recent appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, Jones said that he “couldn't care less about fighting” and walked off when asked about interim champion Tom Aspinall. For Cormier, that’s the final straw and strong grounds to strip Jones.

Cormier believes Jones is dodging a potential opponent who presents a real threat, not because he’s scared, but because the risk outweighs the reward at this stage of his career. Weighing in on Jones' recent comments on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

Trending

"He doesn’t want to fight this guy. It does not sound like he’s going to fight. It’s time to take the belt. It’s time to move on and hope that that itch he speaks about comes back. And if it does, stick him in there with Tom Aspinall. Give him no other choice."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I got to be honest with you, I would make him fight Tom even if Tom wasn’t the champion because I think that’s the fight that matters. Tom Aspinall is ready. Tom’s going to go fight someone else. That dude was pissed that he has not been booked. But we’re going to see what happens. But guys, finally, today we got some answers. That Jon Jones says he’s pretty much done. I don’t want to say I’m retired. But it’s really all you need to hear."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (10:15 below):

Jon Jones gets brutally honest on why he doesn't want to fight Tom Aspinall next

Jon Jones has finally given a clear answer on why he’s not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall. The UFC heavyweight champion says he’s enjoying life, focused on personal projects, and doesn’t feel that Aspinall brings anything new to the table.

According to Jones, he’s already beaten a generation of rising stars. He views the current situation as a similar script rewritten for a new era.

Shedding light on the situation in a recent episode of the FULL SEND podcast, Jones said:

"I’m in a spot right now where I’m really enjoying the fruits of my labor. All the hard work that I put in. He’s not in a position to excite me. It’s just the truth. Because if I whoop his a*s, it’s going to be the next guy. There’s going to be a whole new fan base of somebody who everybody believes in. I’ve done this my whole adult life. I remember ‘Rampage’ [Quinton Jackson] fans years ago, Rashad [Evans] fans and Lyoto [Machida] fans, I’ve literally replayed this story so many times in my life.”

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (18:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.