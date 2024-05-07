Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen discuss if Jose Aldo takes on winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili - "only one fight away"

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Jose Aldo's impressive octagon return at UFC 301. They shared their thoughts on his performance and discussed whether he can be fast tracked to a bantamweight title shot against the winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo looked like he didn't lose a step as he earned a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez. He looked rejuvenated and the time away from the sport appeared to be beneficial.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Cormier and Sonnen outlined a potential path to another bantamweight title shot. 'DC' mentioned that he believes 'The King of Rio' will be fast tracked to a certain extent but won't receive an immediate title shot. He said:

"I believe he immediately jumps into the conversation. I do not believe though it would be fair to move him past guys like Cory Sandhagen...But yes, Jose Aldo to me is only one fight away from now fighting for the bantamweight championship." [3:36 - 4:00]

'The American Gangster' chimed in and noted that there could be a scenario that sees Aldo jump the line at 135-pounds. He said:

"There is something known as process of elimination and if nobody shows up for the job, the one person that put his resume in gets it. And that's the land that Jose might live in cause I don't think any of these [135-pounders] are smart enough to call him out." [4:24 - 4:36]

Check out the full episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy below:

Is Jose Aldo in the UFC bantamweight rankings?

Jose Aldo had quite an impressive performance against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 and inserted himself back in the mix at 135-pounds.

As a result of his unanimous decision win, 'The King of Rio' re-entered the top-10 in the updated UFC bantamweight rankings. He is currently ranked No.8 and another impressive win could certainly put him within a title shot.

Aldo's ranking could set the stage for a number of exciting bouts as he could possibly match up with Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo or Henry Cejudo.

Check out the tweet regarding Jose Aldo re-entering the UFC bantamweight rankings below:

Tweet regarding Aldo re-entering the UFC bantamweight rankings [Image courtesy: @aaronbronsteter - X]