Daniel Cormier claims he "got in trouble" after Max Holloway spoke to him mid-fight during Calvin Kattar clash

Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he was in hot water after Max Holloway shouted at him during his fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in January 2021.

'Blessed' put on one of the greatest performances in promotional history against Kattar as he beat 'The Boston Finisher' from pillar to post over five exhilarating rounds. The Hawaiian put on a striking clinic as he thoroughly punished Kattar, landing a whooping 455 significant strikes over his opponent's 133 and breaking multiple records in just one bout.

In the fifth round, a fired-up Max Holloway pointed at Daniel Cormier in the commentary booth and yelled, "I'm the best boxer in the UFC baby. I'm the best boxer," while slipping Kattar's punches.

In a recent interview with the former featherweight champion, 'DC' claimed that Holloway talking to him during the fight made fans think Cormier was biased. Addressing the incredible moment, he said:

"You put it on Calvin Kattar... But I got into trouble for that. You were over there talking to me in the middle of the fight, I'm not saying sh*t... I'm trying not to make eye contact, but they tell me I'm biased."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments (5:31) below:

Max Holloway next fight: 'Blessed' on a quadrilogy fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to fae top contender Arnold Allen in a barnburner at UFC Vegas 72 this weekend at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. However, the Hawaiian is already thinking ahead and recently claimed he'd love to face Alexander Volkanovski for a fourth time.

In a recent interview with Megan Anderson, Holloway reiterated that he considers himself the best 145-pounder in the world despite three losses to Volkanovski. He also suggested that a fourth meeting with 'The Great' was not off the table, saying:

"A lot of people are confused, they're saying, 'Oh, we don’t see how you can get an Alex [Volkanovski] 4.' If people really felt that way and the UFC really felt that way, then I think they would’ve forced my hand to go up in a weight class... I believe I’m the best 145lber in the world... I believe I’m the best fighter in the world."

Holloway is undoubtedly one of the best fighters on the UFC roster and has a resume to prove it. Coming off a third loss to his rival Volkanovski, 'Blessed' will look to get back in the win column against Allen and kickstart his title run with a definitive victory.

