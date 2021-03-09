Daniel Cormier claims Jon Jones is still the greatest light heavyweight in the world despite Jan Blachowicz's UFC 259 win

Despite Jan Blachowicz's win at UFC 259, former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes that Jon Jones is still the greatest 205-er in the world.

During the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier discussed the aftermath of the UFC 259 pay-per-view. Although DC was impressed by Blachowicz's win over Israel Adesanya, he believes that his arch-rival Jon Jones is still the best light heavyweight on the planet.

Here is what Daniel Cormier had to say:

Over the past weekend at UFC 259, Jan Blachowicz handed Israel Adesanya the first loss of his career. The hard-hitting Polish champion went back-and-forth with The Last Stylebender for the full five rounds and eventually got his hand raised in his first title defense.

After Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title, Blachowicz won the belt by beating Domnick Reyes at UFC 253. Bones is set to make his debut at heavyweight. His long-term rival Daniel Cormier remains confident that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is still the best 205-lbs fighter in the world.

Daniel Cormier has a long history with Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have crossed paths inside the Octagon on two different occasions. The first fight between the pair was at UFC 182, when Jones won via decision, and the rematch took place two years later at UFC 217.

The second fight between Jones and Cormier was also won by the former but was later overturned to a draw. After facing off against each other twice, both Cormier and Jones went in different directions in their careers.

Put some respect on @JanBlachowicz name, congrats to the champ on a great performance. No one sleeping on you anymore champ. pic.twitter.com/0TI8a4Jey7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 8, 2021

Daniel Cormier shifted his focus towards heavyweight and even defeated Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title. On the other hand, Jones recently moved up to heavyweight and vacated the UFC light heavyweight title following successful title defenses against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes.

As things stand, Jones is scheduled to make his return sometime later in 2021 against the winner of the UFC heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.