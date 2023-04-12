Daniel Cormier is one of the most accomplished fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. With a fourth-place finish at the 2004 Athens Olympics and UFC titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, Cormier knows exactly what it takes to be the best.

'DC' recently traveled to Henry Cejudo's house to interview the former champion about his return to the sport, which will take place at UFC 288 on May 6. 'Triple C' retired from MMA in 2020 and has since gotten married and started a family.

Cormier also spoke to Cejudo's wife, who admitted that she had noticed a significant change in her husband's demeanor since he began training for the fight. She said that it was hard to watch him suffer at times, to which Daniel Cormier replied by affirming that it was important that she let him suffer:

"But you can't try to baby him. You've got to let him [suffer]. You can't say, 'Are you okay?' You've got to say, 'Get back to work.' That's really all it is, like, just get up and go back to work, if you want this to work the way it's supposed to. All the guys that have wives that baby them, they don't make it. Your wife has kind of got to be a little bit tough too."

Watch the video below from 2:30:

Henry Cejudo will be taking on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288. Cejudo will be returning to the sport to reclaim the title he relinquished after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Both men are known for their grappling pedigree, and fans are excited to see how the contest will unfold on fight night.

Daniel Cormier says Dricus Du Plessis is "not ready" to face Israel Adesanya

Following his second-round knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya refused to name a possible opponent for his next bout. But 'The Last Stylebender' did refer to a certain middleweight whose body he would 'love to drag across South Africa'.

Adesanya is likely referring to No.6-ranked South African middleweight Dricus Du Plessis.

Considering that Israel Adesanya has beaten every fighter ranked in the top five at 185 pounds at least once, some have called for him to face new blood.

But Daniel Cormier doesn't believe that Du Plessis is ready to face an opponent of Adesanya's caliber. 'DC' and Ben Askren recently discussed the middleweight champion's future and analyzed a hypothetical matcup against Dricus Du Plessis.

Cormier said:

"He's not ready, Du Plessis is not ready..."

Watch the video below from 3:20:

Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren both believe that Du Plessis needs at least one win against an elite-level middleweight before his title contendership is worth considering.

Poll : 0 votes