Anthony Pettis recently competed in the last fight of his UFC contract against Alex Moreno at UFC Vegas 17. Pettis won the fight via unanimous decision and later confirmed that he is open to joining other MMA promotions. He is not obliged to fight in the UFC since his contract has been expired.

'Showtime' rebounded with two successive victories in 2020 against Donald Cerrone and Alex Moreno, following his loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC 246. The 33-year-old also confirmed that he will be making his return to the lightweight division, the weight class which Pettis briefly ruled in 2013.

Daniel Cormier thinks Anthony Pettis will join Bellator

Speaking on the DC & Helwani show, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier said that he believes Anthony Pettis will leave the UFC for Bellator. DC stated that Pettis would want to join his brother, Sergio Pettis, who competes in Bellator.

The former two-division champion also added that he thinks Showtime can go and compete in any other promotion that he wants to, considering he is a "high-level" fighter.

"I had heard that it was the last fight (of Anthony Pettis)... You don't make much of it when a guy is getting ready to compete. With that being said, I would not be surprised if he ends up with his brother (at Bellator), but I do believe that Anthony Pettis is still such a high-level fighter, he can go wherever he wants," said Cormier.

Did @Showtimepettis have his final UFC fight on Saturday?@arielhelwani isn’t ruling out a move to PFL, while @dc_mma thinks Pettis could end up in Bellator with his brother Sergio. pic.twitter.com/i1ZayduX9i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020

Although Anthony Pettis did not rule out the possibility of continuing at UFC, the 37-year-old had asserted that he would wish to fight there. However, he does not feel emotionally connected to the promotion.

"I’m kind of open to what they (UFC) come back to me at. See, my little brother (Sergio Pettis) is out of the UFC now, and it’s of those things, I’m not attached to anything anymore... Obviously, the UFC is where the best guys are at, so I’d love to fight in this organization still, but we’ll see what happens," said Pettis.

Video: Full backstage interview with Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis). Talk about tonight's win and his next move, after fighting out his UFC contract. https://t.co/7BTCQRjxYY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 20, 2020

The UFC has recently released some big names from their roster which include the likes of Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the promotion doesn't offer Anthony Pettis a contract renewal.