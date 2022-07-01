"I constantly show my age" - Daniel Cormier "embarrassed" after falling for fake news about his wife

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently had a rather embarrassing slip-up on Twitter after falling for fake news surrounding his wife. The Twitter account @MMAFPressDotCom are known for making fake news headlines about fighters, but 'DC' failed to see this one coming.

Cormier retweeted and replied to a post claiming that his wife had commented on Vanessa Demopoulos jumping into the commentator's arms after her bouts, stating that she would be unhappy if the fighter did that with her husband:

"While hilarious she didn't say that at all. Some of y'all are so creative I don't even know how they do that"

Demopoulos is known for jumping into the arms of both Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping after her most recent bouts. However, Daniel Cormier's fans were quick to tell the former UFC champion about his mistake, which led to another awkward Twitter post from 'DC'.

As mentioned, MMAFPress is known for their fake headlines. One such headline is "Dana White announces as part of pride month all straight UFC fighters will receive a 15% cut from their wages."

Had Cormier read the Twitter account's bio, he would have been able to spot the trick straight away. The handle makes no secret out of publishing fake news. MMAFPress only joined Twitter in February 2022 but already has over 3000 followers on the platform.

When Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones went to war on Twitter

Another time Daniel Cormier's Twitter antics attracted mainstream news was in March 2021. However, there was nothing fake about his exchange with bitter rival Jon Jones.

'DC' took at dig at Jones after 'Bones' had made an 'edit' of Cormier on Twitter, which the former double-champion didn't take lightly.

'DC' called Jones dumb and also referenced the fighter's drug-related controversy after UFC 214. Despite beating Cormier via third-round stoppage, 'Bones' was stripped of the light heavyweight belt after testing positive for Turinabol following the event. The fight itself was overturned to a no-contest.

The edited video Jones posted was of Cormier's emotional octagon interview with Joe Rogan after losing the title. As 'DC' was crying, Rogan stated that he doesn't agree with interviewing fighters after they've been knocked out, with the podcaster clearly seeing Cormier's discomfort.

Watch the octagon interview below:

Daniel Cormier fought Jon Jones twice, but never beat the 34-year-old. When facing 'Bones' at UFC 182, 'DC' lost via unanimous decision after five rounds of fighting.

