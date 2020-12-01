Daniel Cormier explains why Marvin Vettori is a tough match-up for Jack Hermansson

UFC Vegas 16 will be headlined by European middleweight sensations Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori. What promises to be another exciting fight in the 185-pound division was briefly discussed by Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani on the DC & Helwani Show.

Having taken the fight on a week's notice, Marvin Vettori will surely look to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend. Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier certainly believes that The Italian Dream is a tough match-up for anybody.

Daniel Cormier believes Marvin Vettori is a tough match-up for anybody

Throughout his UFC career, Marvin Vettori has shared the Octagon with some of the most talented middleweights. The Italian fighter is possibly regarded as one of the most underrated stars in the division, but he certainly has all the tools to become a world champion.

Having shared the Octagon previously with the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Vettori now has the opportunity to put away The Joker. And, as per DC, the former UFC double champion feels Vettori is "very good" and could prove to be a tough match-up.

Here is what Daniel Cormier had to say regarding Marvin Vettori:

"I think Marvin Vettori is really good. I think Marvin Vettori is REALLY good." Daniel Cormier believes Marvin Vettori is a tough matchup for Jack Hermansson and the rest of the middleweight division.

This weekend's UFC Vegas 16 card was initially set for a headliner between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson. However, due to an injury to the former, Hermansson was scheduled to face a new opponent in Kevin Holland.

A positive COVID-19 test also forced Holland out of the fight though, and instead, the UFC decided to book Marvin Vettori for the weekend's main event.

The Italian Dream was initially set to face Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256, but instead, it will be Holland facing Jacare at the final UFC PPV of 2020. With a submission win over Karl Roberson in his last fight, Vettori will look forward to another Performance of the Night award-worthy outing against Hermansson at the weekend.

