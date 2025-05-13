Daniel Cormier explains turning down offer to coach against Jon Jones on Russian MMA reality show, fans react: "Jon gave him PTSD"

Daniel Cormier's choice to decline coaching against Jon Jones in a Russian MMA reality show has sparked reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some agreed with Cormier's remarks, others had their own thoughts about Jones.

Cormier and Jones shared one of the intense rivalries in UFC which would have continued to a Russian reality program in Thailand, similiar to 'The Ultimate Fighter'. The former double champion, however, declined to participate, citing his reasoning in a recent YouTube video. According to the 46-year-old, he can no longer fight Jones and saw no point in spending so much time away from home. Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds posted the American's remarks on X, which said:

''I can’t do a month in Thailand opposite side Jon Jones. Especially when I can’t fight that dude no more.”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Jon gave him PTSD''

Another one stated:

''He’s a full time UFC and ESPN employee. He doesn’t have time for that nonsense''

Other fans wrote:

''The entire time together, Jones would have just been mocking DC. Can't imagine why DC would sign up for that considering he has a family to take care of.''

''I don’t blame him. Jon knows how to manipulate people and make his opponent look like the villain. But in reality the villain is always him''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Cormier and Jones fought twice in the octagon. In their first encounter at UFC 182 in 2015, 'DC' featured as a challenger and suffered a unanimous decision loss. Their rematch at UFC 214 saw Jones prevail via knockout, however his victory was overturned to a no-contest after 'Bones' tested positive for illegal substances.

Tom Aspinall explains why the Jon Jones fight hasn't been announced yet

The entire MMA community is waiting for the heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, however, it is yet to be announced.

In a recent appearance on the High Performance podcast, Aspinall shared updates on his highly anticipated clash against Jones, saying:

''I just think that, he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got like a million miles on the clock. He’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s took a lot of shots to the head...I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that...I’m well bored of it. I’ve had enough. I think we either need to fight or I need to move on and do something else''

