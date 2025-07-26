  • home icon
  Daniel Cormier gets brutally honest about Justin Gaethje's recent retirement threat: "We just had to watch Dustin Poirier retire"

Daniel Cormier gets brutally honest about Justin Gaethje's recent retirement threat: "We just had to watch Dustin Poirier retire"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 26, 2025 07:31 GMT
Daniel Cormier (right) discusses Justin Gaethje
Daniel Cormier (right) discusses Justin Gaethje's (left) retirement threats. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Daniel Cormier recently shared his two cents on Justin Gaethje threatening to retire unless he's given a title shot against Ilia Topuria for his next fight. The UFC icon questioned whether the promotion would be affected by Gaethje's threat and pointed out that Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett were also in the title mix.

For context, Gaethje recently addressed the possibility of getting booked for a fight against Pimblett next and strongly dismissed the idea. The former BMF champion reiterated his demand for a title shot and boldly hinted at calling it a career if he was forced to fight Pimblett next while slamming the UFC's matchmaking.

In a recent YouTube video, Cormier expressed doubts about Gaethje's apparent threats having any real effect on the UFC's decisions and said:

"It sounds like he's more than willing now to stand by that and be done. That would suck because MMA is better when Justin Gaethje is fighting. We just had to watch Dustin Poirier retire last weekend, and that absolutely sucked. So, what's going to happen this time? We have to walk away from Justin Gaethje, too?"
He continued:

"Justin seems very, very stern in the idea that if he has to fight Paddy Pimblett, and that's the only option, he's not going to do it. That sucks because I don't know that it's going to make the UFC say, 'We have to give Justin Gaethje a title fight.' I don't know that they're going to do that, especially when you go through all the things that Arman has a case, Paddy has a case." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch Daniel Cormier's full video below:

Justin Gaethje outlines "best case scenario" before hanging up his gloves

Justin Gaethje recently opened up about his ideal UFC run before calling it a career. Gaethje revealed that he's looking to win two belts before retiring on the White House lawn next Fourth of July.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Gaethje discussed wanting to fight Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway for his last two outings and said:

"The best case scenario, the best chapter of my book. If it happens, I will believe this is a simulation - I beat Topuria this year, defend it against Holloway on the White House lawn, and retire with the BMF and the championship belt. There's no better way for me to write it, but I'm a little biased."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

