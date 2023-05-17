Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou joining the PFL and the terms of the agreement that will see the former UFC heavyweight champion be involved with more than just fighting.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier shared his thoughts on what 'The Predator's PFL deal means of the sport as a whole. He praised the former heavyweight for sticking to his beliefs and raising the bar for what MMA fighters can earn or request if they find themselves in a similar situation exploring free agency.

He said:

"Big deal for Francis Ngannou. Congratulations to the former UFC heavyweight champion on really setting a new standard for what is out there in the free-agent market."

'DC' also brought up that the PFL deal shows that there are plenty of opportunities for fighters to earn a lucrative deal to compete and set themselves up for when their career is over.

He mentioned that 'The Predator' opened the door for others to follow suit, saying:

"It feels real after this one. It makes MMA feel real after seeing what Francis Ngannou just did." [h/t MMA Fighting]

It will be interesting to see how the massive PFL deal changes how other promotions negotiate with notable fighters when their contracts are up.

Francis Ngannou says he will regret never fighting Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou recently revealed that never fighting Jon Jones will be a regret for him in his career.

During his appearance on DC & RC, the former UFC heavyweight champion noted that if he doesn't end up fighting Jones before his career is over, he will regret that.

He mentioned that he wants to test himself against the best fighters in the sport and 'Bones' would be at the top of that list, especially considering that he is the new heavyweight champion.

He said:

"I will always have a regret of not fighting Jon Jones...I think you know, being in the sport, being in this position, what you want to do is to test yourself against somebody like Jon Jones, who stands as the GOAT of the sport." [h/t MMA Junkie]

'The Predator' noted that he remains hopeful that UFC president Dana White would agree to a cross-promotion event in the future, so that the fight can come to fruition.

