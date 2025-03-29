Daniel Cormier issues bold prediction about Ilia Topuria potentially fighting at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu

Daniel Cormier recently commented on former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria potentially fighting in Spain. The UFC color commentator asserted that Topuria has the ability to sell out the historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Ad

The Santiago Bernabeu is the home stadium of one of the world's most popular soccer clubs, Real Madrid. Topuria has envisioned a major fight featuring himself at this stadium, which now has a roof and can accommodate a UFC event.

Cormier has now shared a bold prediction, stating that Topuria has the star power to sell out the stadium. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

"Very few people can bring a fight to their country and sell it out. Ilia [Topuria] is one of those guys. If they were to go to Spain, they could sell out the Bernabeu, which is a huge stadium... I feel confident that if he were to fight there, he could sell that out. I think he's that type of star."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chael Sonnen discusses potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Ilia Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight gold, and as such, has Islam Makhachev in his sights.

Makhachev has dismissed Topuria's claim to a title shot, stating that the Georgian-Spaniard needs to beat a top-ranked lightweight before earning a shot at gold. Moreover, the Russian lightweight champion had already taken on Alexander Volkanovski twice while the Australian was the featherweight champion.

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen weighed in on the bout, questioning the hype surrounding a potential Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup.

"My only point is, there’d be nothing mind-blowing at all if he was to draw Islam. There’d be other impressive words, awesome, competitive, anticipation. I mean, there’d be other words. But it wouldn’t be mind-blowing at all. To be mind-blowing, he would have to have somebody that wasn't Islam."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:16):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.