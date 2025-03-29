  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Daniel Cormier issues bold prediction about Ilia Topuria potentially fighting at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu

Daniel Cormier issues bold prediction about Ilia Topuria potentially fighting at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Mar 29, 2025 10:53 GMT
Daniel Cormier (left) discusses Ilia Topuria
Daniel Cormier (left) discusses Ilia Topuria's (right) stardom in Spain. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Daniel Cormier recently commented on former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria potentially fighting in Spain. The UFC color commentator asserted that Topuria has the ability to sell out the historic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Ad

The Santiago Bernabeu is the home stadium of one of the world's most popular soccer clubs, Real Madrid. Topuria has envisioned a major fight featuring himself at this stadium, which now has a roof and can accommodate a UFC event.

Cormier has now shared a bold prediction, stating that Topuria has the star power to sell out the stadium. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:

"Very few people can bring a fight to their country and sell it out. Ilia [Topuria] is one of those guys. If they were to go to Spain, they could sell out the Bernabeu, which is a huge stadium... I feel confident that if he were to fight there, he could sell that out. I think he's that type of star."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Ad

Chael Sonnen discusses potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Ilia Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight gold, and as such, has Islam Makhachev in his sights.

Makhachev has dismissed Topuria's claim to a title shot, stating that the Georgian-Spaniard needs to beat a top-ranked lightweight before earning a shot at gold. Moreover, the Russian lightweight champion had already taken on Alexander Volkanovski twice while the Australian was the featherweight champion.

Ad

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen weighed in on the bout, questioning the hype surrounding a potential Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup.

"My only point is, there’d be nothing mind-blowing at all if he was to draw Islam. There’d be other impressive words, awesome, competitive, anticipation. I mean, there’d be other words. But it wouldn’t be mind-blowing at all. To be mind-blowing, he would have to have somebody that wasn't Islam."
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:16):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी