Daniel Cormier, Jorge Masvidal, Megan Olivi, and others react as Gable Steveson loses NCAA Finals to Wyatt Hendrickson in "upset of the century" 

A huge upset has taken place in American college wrestling as Gable Steveson came up short during the NCAA finals. Steveson, representing Minnesota, went up against Wyatt Hendrickson, representing Oklahoma, in the 285-pound finals.

In the last minute of their matchup, Hendrickson managed to score a takedown, resulting in him taking home the victory.

Check out a clip of the moment below:

The moment caught the attention of many in the MMA community, who took to social media to share their reactions. UFC commentator and former multi-division champion Daniel Cormier hailed the ending sequence as one of the 'craziest' in the history of NCAA wrestling, writing:

"Shut up. That was the craziest ending in NCAA wrestling history. What a moment. I'm so lucky to say I was here."

In another post, Cormier commended ESPN for shedding a spotlight on the matchup and also complimented the individuals for their performances.

"And that's why this match was the main event! Thank you ESPN for making that main event. Even if Gable had won, both the heavyweights laid it all on the line. What a match and what a night."

Former UFC fighter Ben Aksren also expressed his shock at the outcome of the NCAA heavyweight finals.

"Most shocking final I can remember."

Another ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson showered praise on Hendrickson for defeating Steveson, who had not lost an NCAA match since the 2018-19 season.

"WOW!!!! THE POWER OF BELIEF!!! A guy who was teched by Gable Steveson the last time they wrestled. JUST BEAT GLOBAL CHAMP, NATIONAL CHAMP AND SUPERSTAR Gabel Steveson on his LAST match ever! Wow! Congrats Okhlahoma state."

Eryk Anders reacted to the moment by calling it:

"Upset of the century."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

