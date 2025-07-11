Daniel Cormier lauds San Jose PD for recovering his stolen car: "They are really, really good"

After having his new car stolen while he was away for UFC 317, luck has finally swung in Daniel Cormier's favor. In the days since the incident, San Jose police have tracked down and recovered the vehicle.

Cormier was on commentary duties at UFC 317. However, upon reaching the San Jose airport following the event, he discovered his new car had been stolen. The ex-fighter turned commentator quickly shared the bad news with his fans on social media.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

During a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, the UFC Hall of Famer shared an update on the situation, confirming that his car had finally been recovered from Hayward, a town near Oakland, California.

What puzzled Cormier throughout this endeavor was why the thieves chose not to dispose of the vehicle, despite the high-profile nature of the case:

"You would've thought with that much heat on the vehicle... you'd think it's on the news, you find out it's mine, get rid of the car. Somebody was driving it as if it were their own."

He was also puzzled by how the carjackers were able to change the VIN and even get fresh license plates from the DMV for a stolen vehicle. The UFC legend, however, is happy with how things turned out in the end and showed his appreciation for the San Jose PD , saying:

"So, I thought it was gone. Still, they found the car. The San Jose PD bro, they are really, really good. They are really, really good."

Check Daniel Cormier's comments below (0:26):

Chael Sonnen had some fun with Daniel Cormier's stolen car situation

While San Jose PD was hunting for Daniel Cormier's vehicle, his friend and podcasting partner Chael Sonnen had another idea. During an episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast following the incident, Sonnen took a hilarious swipe at Cormier about his misfotnues.

The 48-year-old jokingly took aim at Cormier's social media post during the aftermath of the grand theft auto to label him an "elitist prick" and even claimed that it was he who took the vehicle:

"Hey Daniel, do you remember that time that we were all feeling bad for you because you had a car stolen, and then you revealed to us that you get a new Raptor every single year? I actually meant to tell you just from our audience, I just meant to tell you [displays middle finger]... I'm glad I took your car... Oh, you've upgraded twice in five years instead of everything, it's the same thing... what an elitist prick you are.''

Check out Chael Sonnen roasting Daniel Cormier below:

