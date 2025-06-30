Daniel Cormier's new car stolen following UFC 317: "This is some real Bullsh*t"

Daniel Cormier recently reported that his new car was stolen from the parking lot of San Jose Airport while he was away working as a commentator at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Ad

For context, Cormier, a resident of San Jose, California, parked his vehicle at the airport before heading to Las Vegas for the UFC 317 event. While the UFC Hall of Famer is quite disappointed about losing his new Ram 1500 TRX, he has asked the San Jose Police Department to investigate the incident.

Cormier shared a video on his social media accounts expressing his frustration. Captioning the post on X, he wrote:

"This is some real Bullsh*t man! Thank you to the San Jose PD who are all over this sh*t!

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In addition to that, he also discussed the details of the incident, saying:

"Last week, I kind of thought I've had the same vehicle since 2018, driving Raptors over and over. So, I changed the car. I thought, okay, [it'd] be cool to get a different vehicle. I get back from UFC 317, I'm going up and down looking for my car... they tell me my car was driven out of the parking structure on Thursday night. Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport. Goddamn it, unbelievable!"

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-UFC veteran Josh Thompson reacts to Daniel Cormier's stolen car incident

In response to the incident, Josh Thompson seemed to propose a light-hearted solution to Daniel Cormier. Thompson encouraged the UFC Hall of Famer to move from California to North Texas to prevent such situations in the future.

The ex-UFC veteran also expressed his sympathy for Cormier in the comments section of the latter's Instagram post, writing:

Ad

"We could use some DC wrestling in North Texas. It’s not too late to leave California. Haha! Sorry to hear, brother."

Check out Josh Thompson's comments below:

Josh Thompson's reaction. [Screenshot courtesy: @dc_mma on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.