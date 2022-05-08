Daniel Cormier gets emotional as UFC announces his induction into Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier's induction to the UFC's Hall of Fame was announced during the broadcast of the UFC 274 pay-per-view. The former two-division champion was overwhelmed with emotions and admitted to being at a loss for words as a promo of his impressive journey was played.

Cormier was also glad at the opportunity to make his late parents proud one more time. 'DC' said during the UFC 274 broadcast:

"Thank you guys, man, the whole UFC. I have been through a lot in my life and the things I accomplished in this game and in this octagon is... I don't know, man, I'm at a loss of words and I love to talk. My parents, man, I have lost them both recently and they watching me right now and one more time I can make them very proud."

Watch Cormier's reaction below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



@DC_MMA. UFC Hall of Famer. How can you not love this guy? "I'm at a loss for words and I love to talk!"@DC_MMA. UFC Hall of Famer. How can you not love this guy? #UFC274 "I'm at a loss for words and I love to talk!"🏆 @DC_MMA. UFC Hall of Famer. How can you not love this guy? #UFC274 https://t.co/1pF0eZ49w4

Watch the promo for Cormier's induction to the UFC Hall of Fame below:

UFC @ufc @DC_MMA's legendary road to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ @DC_MMA's legendary road to the UFC Hall of Fame #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires 🎥 @DC_MMA's legendary road to the UFC Hall of Fame 🏆[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/Db2wLpNlEi

Daniel Cormier is notable for reaching the pinnacle of the sport despite starting MMA training at the age of 30. A former Olympic wrestler, Cormier racked up twelve straight wins to start his UFC career, resulting in a light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones.

While 'DC' lost via decision, it would set off one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history. Although Cormier went on to win both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, he would never defeat 'Bones'. The Louisiana native bid farewell to the sport after coming up short in a third and final outing against Stipe Miocic with the heavyweight title on the line.

"He was already in the Human Being one"- Teddy Atlas and others react to Daniel Cormier's UFC Hall of Fame induction

Daniel Cormier will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 along with his close friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. After the announcement was made on the UFC 274 broadcast, wishes poured in from the MMA community, congratulating the former double champ on his Hall of Fame induction.

Renowned boxing coach Teddy Atlas congratulated Cormier, claiming 'DC' was already a part of the human beings' hall of fame.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad lauded 'DC' as one of the best the sport has ever seen, in addition to being a good soul.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 One of the best to ever do it and an even better person congrats @dc_mma One of the best to ever do it and an even better person congrats @dc_mma

Check out the wishes from other MMA figures below:

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Congratulations to the OG DC on the HOF you deserve thank u for all you shave done for the game!!! #earned Congratulations to the OG DC on the HOF you deserve thank u for all you shave done for the game!!!#earned

