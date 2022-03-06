Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov embraces Dana White as UFC debuts heart-touching promo for his Hall-of-Fame induction

Khabib Nurmagomedov embraced Dana White at UFC 272 after a heart-warming promo was played for his Hall of Fame induction. Nurmagomedov also hugged his manager Ali Abdelaziz, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and his friend Islam Makhachev, among others.

Watch the endearing promo for Khabib's Hall of Fame induction below:

[ A look at @TeamKhabib ’s road to the UFC Hall of Fame #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires A look at @TeamKhabib’s road to the UFC Hall of Fame 🏆 [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/fGEM0SZVuS

During the UFC 272 broadcast, it was announced that 'The Eagle' will be inducted as part of the UFC Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 during the promotion's International Fight Week in July. Nurmagomedov received his first UFC title shot after racking up a nine-fight winning streak.

The former combat sambo champion won the vacant lightweight title by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. He then ammassed three dominant title defenses against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before retiring from the sport.

His matchup against McGregor at UFC 229 remains the highest-selling pay-per-view in UFC history. After his UFC 254 victory over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves for good and walked away undefeated with a 29-0 record.

The former champion is now helping his teammates and cousins, taking up the role of a mentor and coach. Nurmagomedov cornered his teammate Tagir Ulanbekov and cousin Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 272.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on his relationship with Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White have never been in a feud during the Russian's long reign at the top of the UFC's lightweight division. As is the case with many elite fighters, Nurmagomedov never had a pay dispute with the UFC.

Nurmagomedov recently revealed why his relationship with the UFC president has always remained cordial. The former UFC lightweight champ recently told Sky Sports:

“I’m very good with Dana. All my life, when I was a fighter. I know a lot of fighters have a problem with him and all because of money. When I say in an interview or to my friends, I’m here to fight, not for money. I’m here to fight for my legacy. A lot of people don’t understand me. They misunderstand me. Now I understand why I have a good relationship with Dana, it’s because I don’t fight for money. That’s why. I never asked Dana or UFC about things involving money. My manager was dealing with them.”

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with Sky Sports below:

