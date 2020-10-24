Daniel Cormier makes a case for Khabib Nurmagomedov to be considered as one of the best athletes ever

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Daniel Cormier, The current UFC Lightweight Champion might very well be one of the best athletes ever.

Cormier took to his official social media account and put forth a tweet which was a promo video (courtesy ESPN) featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov, with DC providing the Voiceover/narration.

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces the toughest challenge of his career at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship and will defend his belt against Interim UFC Lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254 on October 24th, 2020.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Gaethje’s NCAA Division I All-American wrestling background might be the key factor in helping him keep the fight against Nurmagomedov on the feet.

The Eagle is well-known for his incredible grappling abilities. However, Nurmagomedov has often been criticized by certain sections of the MMA world for technically deficient striking skills.

On the other hand, Gaethje is considered to be one of the best strikers in the Lightweight division today.

Considering the above factors in the upcoming UFC 254 matchup, many believe that Gaethje could be the fighter to finally hand The Eagle his first loss in professional MMA competition.

Daniel Cormier compares Khabib Nurmagomedov to some of the legends in the world of sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime training partner and friend Daniel Cormier has previewed the former’s bout against Justin Gaethje.

The dominance of @TeamKhabib I was able to do this short piece on the champ, he faces a tough battle tomorrow. I’m happy I get to be here and have the honor of calling this fight. Thank you @espnmma for having me do this! @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/zdNg3RJZc8 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 23, 2020

The narration video put forth by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion via his official Twitter account features a few highlights from Nurmagomedov’s long and storied MMA career.

Cormier, who’s served as the Voiceover artist in the video, can be heard explaining that Nurmagomedov has never lost in the realm of Mixed Martial Arts competition.

DC noted that the only round Nurmagomedov has lost in UFC came in his fight against none other than Conor McGregor. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov made a strong comeback in the fight and forced The Notorious One to tap out.

Cormier then proceeded to compare Nurmagomedov’s achievements to that of prominent American professional football teams as well as basketball legends such as LeBron James.

Addressing those comparisons, Cormier noted that legendary sportspersons from other sports as well as MMA icons such as Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre have had No-Contests (NC), losses, or controversial split-decision victories as blemishes on their records. DC continued that the same cannot be said about Nurmagomedov, as The Eagle’s MMA record is perfect.

Cormier stated that:

“If Khabib moves to 29-0 at UFC 254, perhaps it’s time we start asking if Khabib is not just the best UFC fighter of all time, but if he is one of the best athletes ever.”

What are your thoughts on Daniel Cormier’s statements regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov? Sound off in the comments.