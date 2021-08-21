Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg, Ariel Helwani, and other MMA personalities react to CM Punk's explosive AEW debut

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven long years away on All Elite Wrestling Rampage, The First Dance.

Amid a humongous pop from his hometown crowd in Chicago, CM Punk walked out to 'Cult of Personality' and announced that he will face Darby Allin in his first match back at AEW: All Out on September 5 in Chicago.

The bellowing crowd was heard chanting CM Punk's name as the former WWE superstar made his way into the squared circle yet again. It was so loud, as captured by people who were in attendance, that the crowd easily drowned out his music playing over the speakers even.

Always a maestro on the mic, here is the full speech that CM Punk made upon his return to professional wrestling.

CM Punk then tweeted out a statement after the show and kept it short and to-the-point.

Following his retirement from WWE, CM Punk pursued a career in mixed martial arts and signed with the UFC in December 2014.

He trained with the renowned Roufusport MMA Academy and went on to make his MMA debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 against Mickey Gall. CM Punk did not last a full round as Gall tapped him out with a rear-naked choke submission within 2:14 minutes of the bout.The event was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the same venue where Punk left WWE and retired from professional wrestling.

CM Punk lost his second MMA bout via unanimous decision to Mike Jackson, after which UFC president Dana White urged him to "call it a wrap." However, the loss was overturned to a 'no contest' after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

MMA personalities react to CM Punk's return

Here are the reactions to CM Punk's return to professional wrestling from eminent personalities of the mixed martial arts world.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier put out a tweet revelling at the huge pop CM Punk got on his return.

This was absolutely crazy!!! Punk Is back!!!! What a Pop from the crowd @CMPunk https://t.co/0TMBEtYDCK — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2021

Women's MMA legend and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg commended CM Punk on one of the hard-hitting lines he delivered on his promo - which explained why he didn't return to WWE and instead chose AEW.

Middleweight contender Derek Brunson playfully jibed at CM Punk for attempting to get into mixed martial arts - especially after leaving behind such an amazing relationship he shares with pro wrestling fans.

Why would a man come to the MMA world from this . CM Punk crazy af 😂😂😂 https://t.co/p6leUUpzbM — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 21, 2021

Belal Muhammad sounded pretty excited about the comeback as well.

UFC Fight Pass' Twitter handle posted a throwback to CM Punk's days with CFFC as a commentator.

It took almost a week but we finally got #CMPunk trending number 1 for this post fight selfie. @CFFCMMA https://t.co/o6rQWhoyo1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 21, 2021

Top-tier MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted in relation to Punk's return that he believes this might be the most interesting time in professional wrestling since 1998-99, while ESPN's Marc Raimondi sent out a series of tweets outlining CM Punk's speech at AEW: Rampage last night.

Catch up with the tweets of Helwani and Raimondi below:

What a great scene in Chicago.



The best in the world has returned. Welcome back, @CMPunk. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2021

Am I crazy for thinking wrestling hasn’t been this interesting since, like, 1998/99? I legit think so. Rising tide. What a time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: I don’t think I ever hated professional wrestling. … There needs to be a real distinction made about what I despised. It wasn’t professional wrestling. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: At AEW, it feels like everyone shows up to have a good time. You don’t need to know the details of my deal. I’m not here part time. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: I’ve been talking to Tony Khan for probably a year and a half about this. Some girls are easy to get into bed; I am not. I need to be wined and dined. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: I knew I couldn’t debut if there were no people in the building. I always say timing is everything. There were a lot of happy accidents along the way to make this possible. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: Sometimes you fall out of love with stuff. If you set something free and it comes back to you, it’s true love. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: I haven’t been doing dedicated in-ring training. I’ve been working out in my basement to try and get into better shape to be publicly in my underwear again. I think in the best way it’s like riding a bike. I want it to be authentic. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk on AEW: It was just more about the spirit of the thing — instead of feeling like a house, it felt like a home. It’s the best way I can possibly describe it. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: I think if I was a kid and I saw Darby Allin, he would be my favorite wrestler. … I’m obsessed with his dive. I don’t want to take it. It looks painful. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

CM Punk: Everything I do needs to be about giving back. … This isn’t about me trying to worry about my wins and losses or anything like that. It’s about me having fun and working with the right people I can have fun with. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

