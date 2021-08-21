Daniel Cormier, Cris Cyborg, Ariel Helwani, and other MMA personalities react to CM Punk's explosive AEW debut

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven long years away on All Elite Wrestling Rampage, The First Dance.
Amid a humongous pop from his hometown crowd in Chicago, CM Punk walked out to 'Cult of Personality' and announced that he will face Darby Allin in his first match back at AEW: All Out on September 5 in Chicago.
The bellowing crowd was heard chanting CM Punk's name as the former WWE superstar made his way into the squared circle yet again. It was so loud, as captured by people who were in attendance, that the crowd easily drowned out his music playing over the speakers even.
Always a maestro on the mic, here is the full speech that CM Punk made upon his return to professional wrestling.
CM Punk then tweeted out a statement after the show and kept it short and to-the-point.
Following his retirement from WWE, CM Punk pursued a career in mixed martial arts and signed with the UFC in December 2014.
He trained with the renowned Roufusport MMA Academy and went on to make his MMA debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 against Mickey Gall. CM Punk did not last a full round as Gall tapped him out with a rear-naked choke submission within 2:14 minutes of the bout.The event was held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the same venue where Punk left WWE and retired from professional wrestling.
CM Punk lost his second MMA bout via unanimous decision to Mike Jackson, after which UFC president Dana White urged him to "call it a wrap." However, the loss was overturned to a 'no contest' after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.
MMA personalities react to CM Punk's return
Here are the reactions to CM Punk's return to professional wrestling from eminent personalities of the mixed martial arts world.
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier put out a tweet revelling at the huge pop CM Punk got on his return.
Women's MMA legend and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg commended CM Punk on one of the hard-hitting lines he delivered on his promo - which explained why he didn't return to WWE and instead chose AEW.
Middleweight contender Derek Brunson playfully jibed at CM Punk for attempting to get into mixed martial arts - especially after leaving behind such an amazing relationship he shares with pro wrestling fans.
Belal Muhammad sounded pretty excited about the comeback as well.
UFC Fight Pass' Twitter handle posted a throwback to CM Punk's days with CFFC as a commentator.
Top-tier MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted in relation to Punk's return that he believes this might be the most interesting time in professional wrestling since 1998-99, while ESPN's Marc Raimondi sent out a series of tweets outlining CM Punk's speech at AEW: Rampage last night.
Catch up with the tweets of Helwani and Raimondi below: