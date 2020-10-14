Daniel Cormier outlines perfect plan to Dana White for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre

Daniel Cormier feels UFC President Dana White should book a catchweight bout at 165 pounds between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre if the Lightweight champion retains his title against Justin Gaethje. Speaking to the Schmo, the former two-weight division champion said:

I think that is the fight you finally do at Catchweight. Everybody has talked about 165 pounds and if you got Georges St-Pierre willing to come down 5 pounds from 170 (Welterweight), where he was the champion for a long time.

If he is willing to come down to fight Khabib, who doesn't have to suck himself all the way to 155 pounds. That can be justified, especially if Khabib says, 'I am done at 30 fights, I am 29-0, I want to fight the guy who is considered the greatest of all time'.

I think you make that happen. It doesn't matter at what weight they're fighting or the championship belt when you put those two in a fight. So Dana (White), if these guys are willing to fight, make it happen for me and the fans.

Georges St-Pierre wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion and one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is due to take on Justin Gaethje for his third title defense. Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his desire to retire at 30 fights and wants to take on former Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre next year.

Khabib says no to "The Ultimate Fighter." pic.twitter.com/VeUZwo7T8F — NESN (@NESN) October 13, 2020

The former champion has also expressed his desire to come back for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov if the UFC offers the fight to the 39-year-old.

If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the top guy right now, the name is Khabib. As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it’s also the scariest thing to do.

The former champion last fought in 2017 when he went up a division to beat Michael Bisping for the Middleweight championship after having retired from the sport in 2013. It will be interesting to see if Dana White agrees to make the bout.