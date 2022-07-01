"I never thought I'd meet somebody with feet worse than mine!" - Daniel Cormier on seeing Jared Cannonier's feet

Fight fans are ready to witness the battle between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, who are currently the best middleweights in the UFC right now. Middleweight champion Adesanya will put his title on the line against Cannonier at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday.

Before the eventual fight, former champion Daniel Cormier had a chance to sit down and tap into the mindset of 'The Killa Gorilla'. Speaking on his official channel, Cormier started the interview on a light note where he made fun of Cannonier's feet.

Cormier said that he never thought that he'd meet someone who has worse feet than him. However, Cannonier noted that it is because of the rigorous wrestling sessions that have made his feet look a certain kind of way.

"I train with no shoes. Wrestling has done my feet no justice. That's [point towards his feet] wrestling right there"

'The Killa Gorilla' also noted that wrestling has allowed him to tap into a different side of his combat skills, skills that he hopes to use in his fight against Israel Adesanya.

Watch how Daniel Cormier made Cannonier laugh at his own feet:

Jared Cannonier has planned a surprise for his wife when he wins against Israel Adesanya

At UFC 276, 'The Killa Gorilla' will get his first shot at the middleweight title. However, 'The Last Stylebender' will do everything he can in order to stop Cannonier in his tracks.

Speaking with Cormier, Jared Cannonier disclosed a special gift he was planning for his wife. After winning the bout, the 38-year old fighter will take the belt off his waist and hand it to his wife, as a token of respect.

"My wife has been integral in fielding a lot of questions. She runs the [web]site that we sell our shirts on. She's integral. That's why I plan on Saturday night, [when] Dana [White] puts it [championship belt] on me, I plan on taking it off and putting it on her"

The stakes couldn't get any higher now. Due to his age, this might be the last time Jared Cannonier will get a shot at the title, so fans are expecting an all-out brawl. Who do you think will walk away with the title at UFC 276?

