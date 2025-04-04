Daniel Cormier ponders whether Conor McGregor is a "genius" for seemingly sticking to decade old retirement plans

UFC icon Daniel Cormier recently uploaded a podcast episode with Ben Askren on his YouTube channel. During the discussion, they pondered whether Conor McGregor is a genius for sticking to his decade-old retirement plans.

'The Notorious' has not stepped inside the UFC octagon since he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against bitter rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor was set to officially make his comeback at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. However, he withdrew from the fight due to a toe injury. As of now, the chances of McGregor's return look bleak, especially with the Irishman recently announcing his intention to become the President of Ireland.

During the podcast, 'DC' referred to Matt Brown's comments from when the latter appeared on the Fighter vs. Writer podcast. Brown appears to believe that McGregor had initially hinted at his retirement plans roughly 10 years back, when 'The Notorious' suggested that he wanted to get out of the sport after he had won everything and made his money in the process.

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Cormier then proceeded to ponder whether 'The Notorious' is a genius for sticking to his initial retirement plans, as he added:

"Was Conor actually a genius? He knew you can't stay long [in the sport], so he wasn't here for a long time, he was here for a good time."

'Funky' also shared his thoughts on the situation, stating:

"I am a big fan of not staying and fighting for a long time. It is a tough career and probably not something you should be in forever."

Check out Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren's comments below (23:55):

Conor McGregor is on-board with the idea of fighting as the President of Ireland

During a recent BKFC press conference, a reporter asked Conor McGregor if he would contemplate fighting and being President of Ireland at the same time.

The 36-year-old appeared to be delighted with this idea, stating:

"F*ck*ng right I will, ofcourse, are you crazy? That's part of why I want to do it. To be announced as the President of Ireland having a fight, imagine that. But you know, for sure, hell yes"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (6:19):

