Matt Brown gets 100% real on Conor McGregor seemingly dismissing UFC return: "He loves staying relevant"

Matt Brown has put forth his honest assessment of Conor McGregor's recent remarks regarding his long-awaited UFC comeback. Brown suggested that McGregor's hint that he might be done with his professional combat sports career reaffirms his (Brown's) longstanding belief that the Irishman may not fight again.

Ireland's McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. 'The Notorious' hasn't competed in any pro combat sports contest since suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Also during the recent BKFC 70 Hollywood post-fight press conference, BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor indicated that he's "happy" with what he's achieved in the fight game. McGregor signaled that he's focused on politically serving Ireland, possibly as its President. However, during the same press conference, he clarified that he'll continue fighting even if he becomes the Irish President.

On The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Matt Brown recently recalled Conor McGregor's statements from around a decade ago, when the Irishman highlighted that he intended to get rich and get out soon from the brutal fight game.

Brown then questioned when McGregor made his UFC debut. The retired MMA fighter subsequently stated:

"Yeah, right around then, he literally told us. And he is done. And I default back all the time to, like, if you had 500 million in the bank, you wouldn't fight either."

'The Immortal' indicated that some sports fans argue that NBA legend LeBron James continues playing basketball at an elite level despite being a multimillionaire. On that note, Brown implied that James was in a non-combat sport, whereas McGregor was involved in combat sports.

The ex-UFC welterweight underscored that competing in combat sports entails putting one's life on the line, which is why James' and McGregor's cases are inherently different. Brown further seemed to suggest that McGregor's recent remarks could be aimed at generating buzz and maintaining relevance in the fight game.

Brown recalled that he'd previously asserted that McGregor was done competing as a fighter, adding that the Irishman's recent comments further solidified that hypothesis:

"This is not surprising at all. He's just finally, actually -- you know, he loves being in the news. Right? And he loves staying relevant and putting his two cents in everything. He's kept his voice out there, and we've all paid attention, and we're still talking about it. And he's done a good job at that. Good job playing the media. I told you before -- he's done. And I think he's just confirming what we kind of already knew."

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Matt Brown previously predicted Conor McGregor was done fighting

Earlier this year, Matt Brown seemed supportive of the idea of Conor McGregor potentially competing under the BKFC banner. Nevertheless, back in 2024, Brown predicted that Conor McGregor's professional combat sports career was likely over.

When McGregor withdrew from the UFC 303 (June 2024) welterweight bout against Michael Chandler due to a toe injury, Brown addressed the same on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast. Despite opining that he'd love to see McGregor train seriously and return, Brown emphasized that it was unlikely:

"It didn't shock me when I saw he was out of this fight. I'm still on that same train, he's not ever coming back."

Check out Matt Brown's assessment below:

