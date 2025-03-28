"We knew this 4 years ago" - Fans react as Conor McGregor hints he may be done with fighting

Conor McGregor’s fighting future has been uncertain for years. However, if his latest comments are an indication, he might finally be ready to move on.

The former two-division UFC champion recently admitted he is content with what he has achieved in the sport. McGregor last fought in 2021 at UFC 264, suffering a broken leg against Dustin Poirier.

Plans for a return against Michael Chandler fell through, and now, with political ambitions taking center stage, fighting seems like an afterthought. Speaking at the BKFC 70 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) post-fight press conference, McGregor said:

"I’ve got two fights on the contract, I’m in negotiations. Last week something happened to me, I went to the White House and my heart bleeds for my country right now. So there’s a lot of stuff going on back home, I’m happy with what I’ve done [in the sport]. There’s something else for me that’s in my gut right now and that’s kind of where I’m going.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to McGregor's comments and wrote:

"We knew this 4 years ago."

"The broken leg injury vs. Poirier was the end for Conor."

"He's done alot for the sports anyways.. love him or hate him u cant be mad at this."

"The house always wins, Conor! One last big fight, let's go!"

"Guess he's switching to politics, hope he runs for president."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor announcing that he's seemingly done with fighting. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @happypunch on X]

Conor McGregor claims he was offered a fight on Alcatraz Island

Conor McGregor has made it clear he’s considering a presidential run in Ireland. He also revealed turning down a fight on Alcatraz Island.

McGregor said that he was presented the opportunity to fight on Alcatraz Island this summer. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh has shown interest in hosting a boxing event inside the historic prison off the coast of San Francisco.

Speaking about the opportunity at the BKFC 70 post-fight press conference, McGregor said:

"There was an opportunity or a deal, we’ll say, to fight in Alcatraz. There’s an event going on in Alcatraz in, I believe, June. They came to me and it wasn’t my worth. As a fighter we’ve got to know our worth. I hold every pay-per-view record in the book, I hold every gate record in the book and my comeback will be slated as the greatest or the biggest, most anticipated comeback of all time. So it has to be right."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

