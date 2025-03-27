"We are being put through a GENOCIDE" - Conor McGregor claims Ireland government is breaching a U.N. Declaration policy

Conor McGregor has once again aimed at the Irish government, this time around accusing them of breaching a United Nations (U.N.) Declaration. Additionally, McGregor suggested that his country, the Republic of Ireland, needs to be saved from an alleged attack against it and its people.

Ad

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is considered to be one of the most prominent Irish sportspersons. He's beheld as one of the top combat sports stars of all time, having established various brands and businesses around the world.

In recent years, 'The Notorious' has expressed interest in serving Ireland as its President. McGregor hasn't competed in a professional combat sports contest since July 2021 but has hinted that he could return to the famed octagon in 2025.

Ad

Trending

The MMA legend's political journey has witnessed him meet various political personalities from around the world, including current P.O.T.U.S. (President of the United States) Donald Trump at the White House. Also, McGregor has consistently indicated that the people of Ireland and the Irish culture are purportedly being undermined by illegal immigration.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Per the U.N.'s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the U.N.D.R.I.P. (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in September 2007. It's aimed to serve as a global framework for the rights of a given region's indigenous persons.

Ad

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor put forth an image of Article 8 of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. McGregor's statement in the post seemed to suggest that the people of Ireland were being subjected to genocide. His statement read as follows:

"Irelands government is in breach of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples!!!! We are being put through a GENOCIDE BEFORE THE WORLD! Save Ireland NOW"

Ad

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

Ad

Conor McGregor's White House speech critical of Ireland's government was shared by Elon Musk

Conor McGregor's recent White House visit witnessed him deliver a speech, addressing the alleged illegal immigration issue that he warned has been undermining Ireland. Lambasting the Irish government, McGregor condemned them for their approach toward the issues facing Ireland:

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. You know, our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. They [the Irish] have become a minority in one swoop."

Ad

Furthermore, McGregor underscored that the Irish-American community ought to hear the issues he was highlighting. The combat sports megastar further signaled that if they didn't, then they probably wouldn't have a home country to return to, thereby alluding that Ireland was facing a major threat.

Subsequently, Elon Musk, the public face of America's D.O.G.E. (Department of Government Efficiency) and a Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump seemingly lent support to McGregor by re-tweeting a video of his speech.

Ad

Check out Conor McGregor's comments in the video re-posted by Elon Musk below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.