Conor McGregor alleges "propaganda" in fiery response to Irish government agency allotting $5.8 million to news outlets

Conor McGregor has taken aim at an Irish government agency in the wake of it reportedly allocating €5.7 million (approximately $5.8 million) toward bringing about changes in the realm of journalism in Ireland. McGregor suggested that the money allotted to the pertinent news outlets is paid propaganda.

As recently reported by public service media outlet RTE, the Coimisiun na Mean has allocated €5.7 million (approx. 5.8 million USD) to news outlets, primarily focusing on bettering local news coverage in Ireland. The investment is reportedly aimed at creating around 100 new/enhanced journalistic positions, 71 new positions, and 30 enhanced positions for full-time journalists and freelancers.

The Coimisiun na Mean indicated that it was "a good day for journalism" and "a good day for democracy." That includes purported changes in broadcast, print, and online journalism and media.

Founded in 2023 and replacing the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, the Coimisiun na Mean is Ireland's regulating body overseeing broadcast and online media. Per RTE, the Coimisiun na Mean's funding would involve its support for English-language and Irish-language journalism.

It's believed that, of six major schemes, the local democracy and court reporting schemes are expected to be the first, with the gradual introduction of new schemes shaping Ireland's journalism and overall media in the coming years.

The key factor is that the aforementioned developments signify a departure, a new strategy, by the Irish government whereby it claims it'll proactively support public interest journalism. Also, the new schemes would be brought about on a pilot basis, following which they'll be reviewed based on their efficacy.

One of Ireland's most well-known sportspersons and public personalities, Conor McGregor, has now responded to a tweet by RTE about the same. Like his previous assertions, the combat sports megastar seemed skeptical regarding the government's mammoth fund allocation to media.

On one hand, some netizens similarly expressed their concern about state-funded media potentially compromising the socio-political discourse and the fabric of democracy in Ireland and eventually beyond. On the other hand, a few observers argued that the investments would significantly help local journalists and media outlets.

McGregor appeared to echo the sentiments of those questioning the investments' genuineness. The UFC icon wrote:

"'a good day for democracy' = paid for propaganda"

Conor McGregor on alleged human trafficking being propagandized as refugee housing

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor's most recent professional combat sports contest was an MMA bout under the UFC banner in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has vowed to return in 2025, albeit UFC CEO and president Dana White recently implied that his exact comeback timeline is unclear.

McGregor has continued thriving entrepreneurially and has ventured into the political sphere, too. He's notably interacted with many high-profile politicians from different nations and consistently maintained that he'd run for the position of the President of Ireland. Some fans have even encouraged him to run for Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland).

A much-discussed topic McGregor has highlighted is the alleged human trafficking and illegal immigration nexus in Ireland and elsewhere. Responding to a Business Post tweet about a Dublin building, which was to be a superpub, being converted into refugee housing, McGregor alluded to alleged human trafficking being veiled as refugee housing:

"Hospitality/tourism industry buried! Human/trafficking industry booming. Criminal!"

