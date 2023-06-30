"Scheming, lying, fake c**ts" - Conor McGregor unleashes an angry expletive-laden tirade on 'corrupt' Irish government and broadcasting services

Conor McGregor expressed his outrage in a furious and profanity-laced Twitter outburst, directing his anger towards what he perceived as the corrupt Irish government and Ireland's prominent public broadcasting service, Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE).

The former UFC two-division champion recently found himself embroiled in a whirlwind of controversy following accusations of sexual assault made by an unnamed woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. No criminal charges have been filed in regards to the case.

Conor McGregor expelled his deep dissatisfaction with the coverage of the allegations by RTE. 'The Notorious' vented his frustration by posting a series of tweets, highlighting what he believed to be biased against him by the broadcasting outlet:

"Scheming, lying, fake c*nts! We want our money back! RTE, ROBBERS OF THE IRISH PUBLIC!"

He added:

"Rte ya’s little ooh laa laa heads. Robbing, plotting, snobby c*nts, look at ya’s now. Laughing stock!"

McGregor went on to say that Raidio Teilifis Eireann is effectively an arm of the Irish government cartel, serving as a platform for propaganda dissemination:

"Rte, an arm of the Irish government cartel. Robbing, lying, fake hypocrites! WE DESPISE YOU!"

McGregor didn't limit his criticism to RTE alone. 'Mystic Mac' took aim at other Irish broadcasting outlets, including TV3 and TG4:

"Tv3, what’s up? Tg4, conas atá! [How are you!] Into the bin with Rte!"

Conor McGregor's social media onslaught extended beyond the media houses, as he launched scathing attacks on the Irish government, accusing them of corruption:

"I despise our government! To even lambast Rte in the oireachtas in some sort of high and mighty position is in itself the absolute height of hypocrisy! Let’s see your books now! The amount of corruption in Ireland is horrific. A nation in shambles, ran by lizards!"

Ariel Helwani reveals the UFC PPV event which he anticipates Conor McGregor to return

Ariel Helwani has shared his forecast for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view event, which he believes will herald the long-awaited comeback of Conor McGregor.

However, recent developments indicate that 'The Notorious' has failed to comply with the USADA's mandatory six-month drug-testing period. As a result, McGregor's return to the octagon in 2023 is out of the question.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Ariel Helwani projected that the former champion would return to the octagon next year:

"I think we'll see him back... the big question is how he's gonna look. I don't know but I think we'll see him maybe next year, maybe for UFC 300. But I definitely think we'll see him back."

Check out Helwani's comments below (from 7:36):

