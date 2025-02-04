Conor McGregor’s lash out at Irish government's 'shocking ineptitude' sparks demands for him to run for office again: "Hope to see you as Taoiseach"

Conor McGregor, who's consistently indicated that Ireland's politicians and political parties ought to do a better job at serving their nation, has now lashed out at the Irish government with a detailed critique. McGregor soon seemed to receive significant support from many netizens.

As reported by The Irish Times in 2024, McGregor helms a property development company, Emrajare Ltd. He's often been praised for his construction projects aimed at providing housing for all.

Taking to X, Conor McGregor has indicated that in 2025, he'll have completed over 300 homes built for social housing in Ireland with his own money. McGregor signaled that he'd proceeded despite being warned about his personal profits from it being little-to-none. He also recalled participating in other social welfare projects.

Reaffirming his interest in running for a government office in Ireland, McGregor addressed other national challenges and wrote:

"Vote McGregor and I am telling you, Ireland's housing crisis, homeless crisis, illegal immigration crisis, corruption practices and lack of accountability of those inside the Oireachtas will all be corrected! I promise massive success rates! My record is incredibly strong here in these brackets. I have supported immensely each one and highlighted many times the incredible and shocking amounts of ineptitude by those in power. It's a must. I will need you to support me to save our country. SAVE IRELAND, VOTE MCGREGOR"

Fans soon addressed Conor McGregor's post. Many alluded that he'd previously teased a potential run for the president's office in Ireland in December 2023 and later too. Many hailed McGregor. One X user wrote:

"Vote McGregor"

Alternatively, some netizens expressed their concern that his political endeavors might adversely affect his fighting career. A commenter tweeted:

"Damn you really are retired"

Some fans inquired about the timeline of the elections, wherein McGregor plans to run for a government position. Meanwhile, others implored him to save Ireland. One observer wrote:

"Save Ireland Conor"

Some fans encouraged others to vote for McGregor:

"It's your time to rule the country. People of Ireland, vote McGregor!"

One X user opined that they'd love to see McGregor as the Taoiseach, (i.e., Irish Prime Minister):

"Hope to see you as Taoiseach one day!"

Conor McGregor's potential combat sports comeback, throwback Taoiseach post

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in July 2021 and hasn't competed in any professional combat sports contest since. Nevertheless, McGregor expressed interest in fighting this year. UFC head honcho Dana White previously signaled that he could return to the octagon this fall but recently stated he's "not sure when Conor will be back."

With fight fans eagerly awaiting the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion's return, the legend himself often posts updates of his training to social media. Furthermore, his much-discussed tweet, which led many to call for him to run for a government position in Ireland, is another instance of McGregor affirming his political ambitions.

In December 2023, many fans supported him after he'd appeared to lightheartedly indicate that -- since the Irish president appoints the Irish PM (Taoiseach) -- he'd only appoint one who'd be willing to spar with him for charity. An excerpt from Conor McGregor's tweet read:

"Televised on ppv. Funds generated to go toward our frontline. Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai."

