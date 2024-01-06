"A man for the Irish people" - Fans praise Conor McGregor after he reveals being close to 1000 homes in construction

After months of promising to ignite change in Ireland, UFC star Conor McGregor is keeping his word to his home country.

With poverty and homelessness becoming an increasing issue in the former champion's native country, He promised to lead the charge in forcing improvements. While being active on X calling out government actions, 'The Notorious' has claimed to have contributed to the building of houses for the homeless.

On January 5th, the Irishman tweeted that he is 'close to 1000 homes in construction' and has every intention of continuing.

While boasting his recent production, 'The Notorious' encouraged others to 'walk the walk' in the same way he has to improve the country. The Irishman self-coined his project as 'McGregor Construction.'

Pleased to see his recent update, fans praised him for his actions. One fan applauded the former champion for being 'a man for the Irish people.'

Conor McGregor's tweets about Ireland

Since the increase in controversy in Ireland during 2023, Conor McGregor has voiced his concerns and opinions on social media.

Though many of the tweets the Irishman posted on X have since been deleted, the fighter's love and support for his country has not been a secret. In November 2023, he promised to take action to 'ensure Ireland's safety' on the media platform.

In 2024, 'The Notorious' continues to tweet about Ireland and its issues, despite announcing his next fight with Michael Chandler in June.

He still lives in Dublin and trains out of SBG Ireland and head coach John Kavanagh but also owns a residence in the United States. After his rise to fame in the UFC, the former double champion purchased a property in Las Vegas, Nevada.