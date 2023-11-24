"I am way more tactical" - Conor McGregor promises to change Ireland all on his own as violence continues to engulf Dublin

In the midst of mass violence taking headlines in Ireland, Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the situation.

Arguably the biggest star from the small country, McGregor's influence goes a long way on the islands. British politician Paul Golding called the British fighter to action in a tweet asking 'The Notorious' to organize a 'Freedom March' in protest of the riots currently taking over the area.

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor responded to Golding's post with a quote tweet, writing:

"I do not condone last night's riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty... Last night's scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face... I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in... I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am more tactical and I have backing."

Expand Tweet

The former UFC champion continued on in his post, stating that he would force change in Ireland on his own should nothing be done. McGregor wrote:

"There will be change in Ireland, mark my words... This is NOT Ireland's future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland's safety, I will."

Many aside from Golding have been looking McGregor's way for his input and assistance as a celebrity in the country. With the fighter's fame and background in mixed martial arts, many believe he can put an end to the violence and rioting in his home country.

Golding responded to McGregor's quote tweet, thanking the Dublin native for his public message.

Expand Tweet

Though the future UFC Hall of Famer has seen his combat career give him a life of fame and wealth, 'The Notorious' still resides in Dublin with his partner, Dee Devlin, and trains primarily out of SBG Ireland under John Kavanagh. However, McGregor also spends a lot of time in Las Vegas.