Dana White pours cold water on Conor McGregor’s early 2025 UFC return

Dana White recently pushed MMA fans into misery once more with his words about Conor McGregor's return to the UFC. White contradicted his own revelation about McGregor's comeback to the octagon.

McGregor has been making fans wait for his return to the UFC for almost two years now. Previously, White and the UFC brass had planned to feature his return in the final UFC PPV of 2023. But McGregor failed to enlist himself in the USADA's testing pool within the required deadline, which made him ineligible to compete in 2023.

White inched closer to success in his next attempt to feature 'The Notorious's' return but ended up failing once more. Early in 2024, McGregor mentioned that he would make his comeback to the UFC on June 29.

Trending

The 55-year-old scheduled the UFC 303 for the same date with the main event stated to feature the much-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. But the Irishman pulled out of the fight due to a toe injury just about two weeks prior, ruining White's plans once more.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The UFC boss changed his narrative regarding this issue in the latter half of 2024. White started saying that McGregor's UFC comeback would finally happen in the summer of 2025. However, the UFC boss contradicted his own words at the post-UFC Saudi Arabia press conference.

An X update from @ChampRDS showcased White mentioning that he has no clue when McGregor will finally return to the octagon:

"Conor? [I'm] not sure when Conor will be back"

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White has a unique plan for Islam Makhachev in 2025

Dana White decided to be honest regarding his ignorance about the timeline of Conor McGregor's return during the post-UFC Saudi Arabia press conference. However, another X update from @ChampRDS highlighted what White had to say about Islam Makhachev's next move in the UFC.

Later during the press conference, a reporter questioned White about the "special" fight being negotiated for Makhachev:

"You said you are preparing something special for Islam. Is it in his weight class or another weight class?"

However, White refrained from giving out any information about the same. The UFC boss said:

"As soon as we announce it, you'll know."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.