Dana White teases "special" fight in the works for Islam Makhachev: "You'll know"

Dana White provided a brief response to a reporter asking about Islam Makhachev's next fight.

On Jan. 18, Makhachev was scheduled to defend his lightweight title in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan. Unfortunately, Tsarukyan pulled out due to a last-second injury, leading Renato Moicano to accept an opponent change from Beneil Darisuh to Makhachev.

Makhachev dominated Moicano before securing a first-round submission in the UFC 311 main event. The Russian powerhouse extended his winning streak to 15 fights and re-solidified his spot as the No. 1-ranked fighter in the UFC pound-for-pound ranking.

Dana White has recently teased an intriguing matchup for Makhachev's next fight. During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-event press conference, White was asked the following question:

"You said you are preparing something special for Islam. Is it in his weight class or another weight class?"

White responded by saying:

"As soon as we announce it, you'll know."

Tsarukyan was the clear-cut No. 1 contender for Makhachev's UFC lightweight title. Following the UFC 311 fight cancelation, White announced Tsarukyan wouldn't be re-booked against Makhachev before securing another win.

Check out Dana White's response to reporter asking for details about Islam Makhachev's next fight below:

Potential opponents for Islam Makhachev's "special" next fight

Islam Makhachev has voiced his interest in becoming a two-division world champion. The lightweight king doesn't seem overly interested in moving up to welterweight, the division above his, due to his friend and training partner Belal Muhammad holding the title.

Instead, Makhachev discussed the possibility of moving up two weight classes to middleweight and challenging Dricus du Plessis. Dana White has since claimed he's not intrigued by the idea.

Makhachev has two widely discussed potential opponents at lightweight, assuming Arman Tsarukyan isn't receiving the opportunity. Firstly, the Russian powerhouse could fight Charles Oliveira in a rematch, with Makhachev winning the first meeting by second-round submission.

Meanwhile, Makhachev could face UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who's called for an opportunity to become a two-division title holder.

Other potential opponents for Makhachev are Max Holloway, who recently committed to the lightweight division, or the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker, which goes down in the UFC 313 co-main event on March 8.

