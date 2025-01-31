"We know it’s Ilia" - Fans react after Dana White hints at big fight in the making for Islam Makhachev

MMA fans recently voiced their thoughts after learning that the UFC is planning a big fight for Islam Makhachev. Most of them opined that it probably wouldn't be against someone in Makhachev's weight class.

Makhachev has looked invincible at lightweight in recent years. Apart from being the current lightweight champion, the Dagestani is also on the second-longest winning streak (14 wins) in UFC history. His victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 saw him break the record for title defenses at 155 pounds.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, UFC CEO Dana White hinted that something special is in the works for the reigning lightweight king.

MMA fans presented several choices for Makhachev's next opponent. Notably, the current featherweight champ Ilia Topuria's name came up more than any other fighter. One such comment read:

"We know it’s Ilia [Topuria]"

Others concurred:

"Ilia coming up in weight to fight would be the best."

"Has to be Ilia Topuria"

Considering Makhachev's close ties with current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, fans don't see them squaring off, as one wrote:

"Makhachev isn't fighting belal guys"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a stipulation for Ilia Topuria to get a shot at Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's teammate-turned-mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up on Ilia Topuria's desire to fight the current lightweight champion in the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

Podcast host Henry Cejudo highlighted Topuria as a worthy rival for Makhachev. However, Nurmagomedov opined that the current UFC featherweight champion needs to beat a top lightweight contender like Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier to justify receiving a shot at Makhachev's lightweight gold.

'The Eagle' said:

"I think if he [Topuria] moves up in weight [to lightweight] and he beats somebody like Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, he’s next in line… [But] without fighting at 155? No. I don’t agree [that Topuria deserves a shot at Makhachev]."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (10:55):

