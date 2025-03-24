Conor McGregor's presidential bid draws support from local Irish citizens: "He was speaking facts," "I hope and pray he wins"

Conor McGregor's bid to become the President of Ireland has seemingly received support from some local Irish citizens. Netizens too chimed in on it, particularly reacting to a video of an Irishwoman's explanation about why she'd support McGregor.

Social media influencer Nick Shirley's X post indicated that he spoke to local Irishpersons about McGregor's much-discussed presidential bid. The post featured an interview with a woman, believed to be a local in Ireland. When asked if she would support McGregor if he were running for presidency, the individual stated:

"Yes. I would definitely support Conor McGregor. What Conor McGregor said in the White House last week was extremely accurate and very, very true about how the people of Ireland -- north and south -- feel about illegal mass migration. Now I fully understand that we've all made mistakes. And some people might say Conor's made some mistakes in the past. Well, guess what? So have I. I've made a lot of them. It doesn't mean that what I say today is not true. And he was speaking facts."

Check out a few reactions to a potential Conor McGregor presidency below:

Netizens soon weighed in, with a many of them expressing their support for Conor McGregor's expected presidential bid and the aforementioned woman's assessment of McGregor's potential future in the Irish political system. One X user wrote:

"Vote McGregor!!!"

Another X user seemingly concurred with the individual and asserted:

"Great interview!"

One observer opined that everybody makes mistakes, adding that one's heart never lies, further affirming their support for McGregor:

"We all make mistakes, but the heart never lies! I'm with Conor!"

A commenter agreed with the woman's supportive words for McGregor and tweeted:

"She is absolutely correct"

A netizen alluded to a hypothesis that McGregor has consistently highlighted as of late, that of Ireland battling against illegal immigration:

"I hope and pray he wins, Ireland must fight against the globalist and MIGA --- get rid of all those fake refugees as well, s*cking the culture away committing horrible crimes."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Conor McGregor's potential fight game comeback, presidential aspirations

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn't competed in a professional combat sports contest since his MMA bout at UFC 264 in July 2021, wherein he suffered a horrific leg injury. McGregor subsequently worked toward his physical rehabilitation and has often affirmed that he's long been ready to fight. The Irishman could return in 2025.

McGregor has also underscored that he remains committed to serving the people of his nation, the Republic of Ireland, when he becomes the President. 'The Notorious' has lately set the socio-political realm abuzz -- be it meeting Donald Trump at the White House, or extensively partaking in Irish and global socio-political discourse.

Furthermore, akin to the aforementioned Irishwoman, who praised him for his speech at the White House, McGregor recently put forth another Instagram post lambasting Ireland's purported illegal immigration issues.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

