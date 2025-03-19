Conor McGregor goes scorched earth on Irish government about "illegal migration racket" after convicted criminal assaults woman in Co. Dublin

Conor McGregor's outrage with the Irish government continues to reach new heights. Moreover, it has sparked yet another indignant tweet from the Irishman, who has taken aim at the government for its lax approach to migration, which he opined is leading to rising societal dangers.

In particular, he referenced the immigration of Randi Gladstone, a Guyanese man who had been living in the United Kingdom with 19 prior convictions of kidnapping, rape, robbery, and false imprisonment. The Irish government's decision to clear Gladstone's immigration from the U.K. to Ireland enraged McGregor.

After reportedly being in Ireland for just a few days, Gladstone kidnapped and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old in Dublin back in 2023, a case McGregor brought up to his followers on X/Twitter.

"Randi Gladstone, of Guyana, but living in the UK, had 19 previous convictions before he sauntered into Ireland freely and easily. His convictions consisted of kidnapping, rape, robbery and false imprisonment. He had only been in Ireland a few days before he committed his sickening crimes again. He raped, sexually assaulted, and falsely imprisoned a young 18-year-old woman."

The ex-UFC double champion continued, addressing what could have happened had Gladstone not committed sexual assault as soon as he did.

"His 10-year jail stay will be paid for fully by the Irish taxpayer also. This is what is entering into Ireland on the daily. Unchecked dangers to society. If he had held off on committing his heinous crimes he would have been gifted a house, paid a full benefit cheque every week, and given a medical card to use freely and as many times as he wanted. All of this on the Irish taxpayer. Our illegal migration racket today costs Ireland's taxpayer billions per annum."

McGregor himself has been accused of assault various times but never received a criminal conviction. Instead, he recently lost a civil suit to Nikita Hand.

Conor McGregor had also lashed out at the Irish government just days ago

Conor McGregor has not been happy with the Irish government for quite some time. While he initially expressed his indignation about violent crime perpetrated by immigrants, he has taken a more recent interest in the government's economic decisions.

"We donated 4 million euro of Irish taxpayer money to Afghanistan this month (why?) while in the same month we have schools in Ireland announcing their imminent closure due to lack of funding! This is PREPOSTEROUS!"

In fact, McGregor has even entertained talk of running for political office, believing himself capable of solving Ireland's sociopolitical divide.

