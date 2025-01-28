UFC veteran makes bold claim on Conor McGregor's BKFC future: "That’s a no-brainer"

A UFC veteran recently made a bold claim regarding Conor McGregor's future being in the BKFC and noted that perhaps he will be competing in the ring rather than the octagon. The Irishman has hinted at competing in the BKFC and most recently had a faceoff with Jeremy Stephens following his win over Eddie Alvarez.

'The Notorious' is a part-owner of the bare-knuckle boxing promotion and appears eager to compete while he remains on hiatus with the UFC. Despite his role with the BKFC, competing in a bout could be a very tricky situation as he is still under contract with the MMA leader, so Dana White might need to approve.

During the latest episode of MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC competitor Matt Brown weighed in on the Irishman possibly competing in the BKFC. Brown mentioned that fighting Stephens, especially considering their history with each other, is the best option for McGregor:

"I think it's a no-brainer. That's by far the most exciting [McGregor] fight out there right now. Does that happen? I guess it's a little bit unlikely but maybe the UFC gets behind it. He did the boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Maybe [the UFC] gets behind it.

"I think Conor would love to do it primarily for the reason you don't have to get in the same shape, right?...He would love that. The conditioning is completely different."

Matt Brown discusses how Conor McGregor's fighting style could translate to bare-knuckle

In addition to sharing his thoughts on Conor McGregor possibly competing in the BKFC, UFC veteran Matt Brown discussed how the Irishman's fighting style could translate to bare-knuckle.

During the aforementioned clip, Brown mentioned that McGregor could surprise fans with his fighting style and used the likes of Ben Rothwell and Jeremy Stephens as examples:

"Stylistically, I don't think [McGregor] has a terrible style for bare-knuckle. It would be interesting, you don't really know until they get in there."

