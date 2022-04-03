"Every single person in the welterweight division has a real problem" - Daniel Cormier claims Khamzat Chimaev can put everyone on high alert at UFC 273

Daniel Cormier recently took to his YouTube channel to speak on Khamzat Chimaev and preview UFC 273. He made sure to give a warning about just how serious people should be taking 'Borz' and broke down the situation between the Chechen-born Swede and the welterweight division. He emphasized on Chimaev's prowess by saying:

"If this dude goes through Burns in the way that he did Li Jingliang and everybody else he's fought in the UFC, everybody has a problem. Everybody. I'm not talking about dudes at the bottom of the top ten, I'm not talking about dudes that are just good at fighting and ranked. I'm talking about every single person in the welterweight division has a real problem if Khamzat [Chimaev] shows that he can do to Gilbert Burns what he did to everyone else he has fought to this point in the UFC."

Cormier would go on to give his opinion on the matchup:

"Do I believe that's going to happen? I dont know. I think it's possible. I think it's very possible that he can put Gilbert Burns on the mat and dominate him in the way that he's done to this point in his career."

Chimaev has steamrolled his way through any competition the UFC has put in front of him so far. On a four-fight win streak, 'Borz' has looked almost inhuman during his time in the cage. On April 9, he faces a serious competition in the form of Gilbert Burns. The world will be waiting to see which man emerges victorious in what should be a thrilling test for Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch the full UFC 273 preview by 'DC' below:

Khamzat Chimaev is highly confident ahead of Gilbert Burns fight

Fans couldn't find a bigger example of confidence than 'Borz' ahead of his upcoming matchup. While being filmed for the vlog series BlockAccess, Khamzat Chimaev had a chilling pep talk with himself while training for what he said was the fifth time that day:

"I am the champ. I am the king. I am the best ever. Better than everybody. Smash everybody. Nobody's like me. They're too slow, coach. They're too slow. Guy's too slow. Too weak. I'm too strong for them. Too fast, coach. I have condition with no limit. Limited edition condition. My right hand, coach. Broke the mountain. Haha!"

Watch the full episode below:

Edited by Allan Mathew