Daniel Cormier can't do it - Dana White says a behind-the-scenes person will be named the successor if he were to leave the UFC

Imagining the UFC without Dana White at the helm is almost impossible for fight fans to comprehend. However, at some point in time, he will have to step aside from his role as the UFC supremo. When he does, White has already picked his successor and says a "behind-the-scenes" individual will be in charge of running the organization after him.

When asked to name the person, Dana White simply said that nobody would be able to recognize the individual even if he did reveal the name. While fans have previously tipped former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier to be the next in charge, the UFC boss believes otherwise.

During a recent interaction with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement podcast, White said:

"There's a formula to what we do and why we've been successful and there is a guy, there's one guy that [can replace me]. There's certain things that I do that he wouldn't be able to do but the important things that get done over there is what really matters and this guy could absolutely, positively, do it. Nobody would even know who the f*** he is. He's a behind-the-scenes guy... Yeah, Daniel Cormier couldn't do it. I love Daniel but Daniel couldn't do it."

Daniel Cormier said he'd be "insane" not to succeed Dana White as UFC president if offered the role

Dana White doesn't believe Daniel Cormier is fit to take over from him as the next UFC president. However, 'DC' has previously stated that he'd love to take the job if it's ever offered to him.

Having said that, Cormier also pointed out that White will be running the organization for the foreseeable future.

During an interview with MMA Fighting back in April 2020, Cormier said:

"I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man."

Daniel Cormier currently works as a color analyst for the UFC and is a regular feature at the commentary desk during pay-per-view events alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

