"They're both at the height of their powers" - Daniel Cormier previews Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 269

Daniel Cormier recently provided a preview of the upcoming title clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

According to the former UFC two-division champion, now is the best time for an Oliveira-Poirier matchup to take place as they're both "at the height of their powers." In a video uploaded to Cormier's YouTube channel, he said:

"We got two dudes that are as good as they come at lightweight fighting for the title at the height of their powers. They're both at the height of their powers. You fight Dustin Poirier last year, or two years ago when Khabib [Nurmagomedov] beat him, he might be a little bit unsure of himself. But after these two wins over [Conor] McGregor, he's never been more confident and he's getting his title shot right now. Charles Oliveira, you fight him back in the day, when Paul Felder beat him, the next guy might have had a chance. But once you've reeled off 10, 11 in a row, those thoughts of being beat, those are gone."

Check out Daniel Cormier's breakdown of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier below:

Oliveira captured the vacant UFC lightweight crown against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Poirier cemented his status as the top contender with back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts the outcome of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, the former lightweight champion will have to watch from the sidelines as Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier battle it out for the title he relinquished.

'The Eagle' turned in his predictions ahead of the highly-anticipated title bout at UFC 269. During an interview with ESPN, Nurmagomedov revealed who he believes will walk away as the 155 lbs champion. According to the Russian:

"I have it 60/40 Dustin Poirier because of his cardio and heart. Charles is a very, very dangerous opponent. Right now, he’s a real champion. He has a nine [fight] win streak, he beat Tony Ferguson, he finished eight [other] guys."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik