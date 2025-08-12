Daniel Cormier questions quick turnaround for Charles Oliveira after Ilia Topuria KO loss, recalls avoiding similar situation

Daniel Cormier recently expressed concern over Charles Oliveira's decision to make a quick return to the octagon just months after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria. Cormier pointed out his experience, noting that he only made his comeback once he had fully recovered from a knockout defeat.
Earlier this year, Oliveira took on Topuria for the vacant lightweight gold in the main event of UFC 317. The Georgian-Spaniard displayed his striking prowess and knocked out Oliveira in the opening round to become the new 155-pound kingpin. The former champion, who was laid flat on the canvas by Topuria's deadly right-left combination, is set to make his octagon return against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio. The Fight Night event will take place on Oct. 11 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Cormier offered his thoughts on Oliveira's comeback in a video posted on his YouTube channel last week. The UFC Hall of Famer believes 'do Bronx' is making a mistake by returning to competition so soon:
''I saw yesterday or couple days ago a fight announcement for Charles Oliveira versus Rafael Fiziev... But then you start to digest the idea that Charles Oliveira last month got knocked out bad by Ilia Topuria. And everybody likes Charles Oliveira. We all do... But then you wonder why so soon?''
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The former double champion also narrated his experience when he was knocked out by Jon Jones in 2017, which was overturned to a no-contest. He then took some time off and returned in January 2018 to face Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220.
''I remember in 2017, I fought Jon Jones, I got knocked out in Anaheim. I got a fight offer right after, and I just said, 'Nah, I need to let my brain heal. I've got to let my mind settle after going out like that.' I knew that for me, to go back and fight that soon, it would not have gone well. So I waited to make sure that I was healthy, and that my brain was back OK before I stepped back into the octagon."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (0:25):
Charles Oliveira wants to face a former rival in a rematch
MMA Junkie reported Charles Oliveira's recent interview with Thunderpick, where the Brazilian voiced his desire to challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title in a rematch.
''Man, I think everyone wants to see that fight. It's definitely going to happen at some point. Whatever people say doesn't really matter to me...He's a great fighter. He's the BMF champ. So why not make it happen later on? For now, let's stay focused on this fight, and then we'll see."
Notably, both fighters faced each other at UFC Fight Night 74 in 2015, which saw Oliveira suffer an opening-round TKO loss, injuring his esophagus in the process.