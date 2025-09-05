Daniel Cormier reacts to Luke Rockhold's knockout loss against Darren Till, urges fighters to "find alternatives" post-retirement 

Daniel Cormier recently reacted to Luke Rockhold losing to Darren Till in their boxing match at the Misfits 22 event last weekend. Cormier expressed dismay at watching his friend lose in such devastating fashion and urged ex-UFC stars to make money without competing in such boxing events after retirement.

While many expected Rockhold to push Till to his limits, the Englishman dominated their boxing match and secured a brutal third-round knockout victory. In the aftermath, many urged the former UFC middleweight champion to hang up his gloves for good.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to Rockhold's loss and said:

"For me, what makes me sad is watching guys that have had those careers, go and fight these fights that really mean nothing. I guess it’s for money, but it sucks when you see a guy that was a champion all of a sudden almost say, ‘To hell with the legacy, I’m just going to go get paid.'"

Warning former MMA and UFC fighters against competing in such boxing matches that are seemingly meaningless just to make money, Cormier continued:

"When you are a champion, or a person that wore the UFC title, there are so many ways for you to make money. There are ways to do it without stepping inside of a boxing ring, without stepping inside a bare-knuckle boxing fight... They say all great champions go out on their back, but they don’t need to go out like that. …Find alternatives, guys. You don’t have to fight forever."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:17):

Daniel Cormier accuses boxing promotions of exploiting high-profile UFC stars

In the same video, Daniel Cormier also accused new-age boxing promotions of using high-profile UFC veterans to market themselves. Referring to Luke Rockhold's brutal knockout loss against Darren Till at the Misfits Boxing 22 event, Cormier slammed promotions for "taking advantage" of retired MMA icons.

Speaking to Din Thomas, Cormier explained his stance against such promotions and said:

"These companies want to build off the name, Din. They want to build off what he did in his career and use him as a springboard."

He continued:

"What they are doing to these retired MMA guys is exploitative and absolutely wrong. Taking advantage of their names and their legacy, and what they've created inside the octagon. Now they're using these guys as springboards for their own organizations, and it is 100% wrong." [8:30 mark]

