Daniel Cormier reacts to being named Analyst of The Year at the 12th World MMA Awards

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to being named Analyst of The Year at the 12th World MMA Awards, held last Saturday, December 26th. The World MMA Awards is an annual awards show produced and organized by Fighters Only Magazine.

Cormier beat out UFC broadcast colleagues Dan Hardy, Michael Bisping, and Paul Felder, as well as Robin Black for the award.

Thk u for voting me analyst of the year.I really appreciate the support and thankful that you guys enjoy my work. I’m thankful for @granity ,detail and @espn for trusting me with KB’s vision, , @ufc and @easportsufc for all the opportunity. My family and team I love you! #2x pic.twitter.com/AaWv0u4MXL — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 27, 2020

"Thank you for voting me analyst of the year. I really appreciate the support and thankful that you guys enjoy my work," Cormier said.

This is Daniel Cormier's second time to win the award, having also been named Analyst of the Year during last year's World MMA Awards. Prior to that, fellow former UFC champion Dominick Cruz won the honor for three straight years.

Daniel Cormier retired from MMA competition back in August of 2020, after coming up short in a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship. Since then, Cormier has been a regular on the UFC's commentary booth, usually working alongside veteran broadcasters Joe Rogan and Jon Anik on the UFC's pay-per-view cards. Occasionally, Cormier also works the UFC Fight Night cards Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, Paul Felder, and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Daniel Cormier has shown terrific chemistry with his pay-per-view partners Rogan and Anik. The trio have also produced some of the most memorable commentary moments of 2020.

Apart from calling fights for the UFC, Cormier also does work for ESPN as a host on The DC and Helwani Show and Detail.

Daniel Cormier credits Joe Rogan for his growth as a broadcaster

Two-division UFC champion and now two-time Analyst of The Year Daniel Cormier is relatively new to the broadcasting industry, having only started as a commentator back in 2016.

In just four years however, Cormier has improved by leaps and bounds, and is considered one of the best MMA commentators today.

For Daniel Cormier, getting to work with veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been a tremendous help:

If you pay attention to the ones who did it before you, you can learn a lot. Working with @joerogan has helped me so much as a broadcaster. Thank you my brother, can’t wait for the next one. #myppvshirt #ufc #dreamteam #anik #rogan #cormier 📸@jeffbottari pic.twitter.com/Uu52bfINv0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 2, 2020

"If you pay attention to the ones that did it before you, you can learn a lot. Working with Joe Rogan has helped me so much as a broadcaster," said Cormier.

Daniel Cormier is just one of the many UFC stars who have seamlessly transitioned from the cage to the commentary booth.

Other fighters that have done well as analysts include Kenny Florian, Frank Mir, Brian Stann, Dan Hardy, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Paul Felder.