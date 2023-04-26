International Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather has shared his interest in working with Francis Ngannou as the latter looks to make his boxing debut. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes that the boxing legend's comments serve as the best news that the former UFC heavyweight champion has gotten since leaving the promotion.

Speaking on DC Instant Reaction, the former double champ stated:

"[Floyd Mayweather] has gone on record to say, not only does he want to work and help Francis in that regard, but he wants to help him in the boxing realm. To me? A win. One of the biggest wins that I feel Team Ngannou has gotten since he decided that he was going to leave the UFC. The UFC has moved on."

Daniel Cormier added:

"This is great news for Team Ngannou. Get with Floyd Mayweather. Use your name power, your punching ability, your ferocity in that visual that you are that strikes fear in people, and put it with the greatest boxer of all-time. Let him promote you. Let him try to use the same game plan that he has used to make what he has made, and use it with you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments on Francis Ngannou and Floyd Mayweather below (starting at the 7:50 mark):

Cormier added that Floyd Mayweather is the perfect person to help Francis Ngannou maximize his earning potential. 'Money' remains the highest-earning boxer of all-time and has headlined five of the top ten best-selling pay-per-view events in boxing history.

What did Floyd Mayweather say about working with Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn in 2004. One of the reasons behind his departure was the promotion's unwillingness to let him participate in a boxing match. International Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather, who famously faced UFC star Conor McGregor in a 2017 boxing match, recently expressed his desire to work with 'The Predator'. Speaking with BetOnline_ag, 'Money' stated:

"I would love to work with him. I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. Very skilled guy. He was unbelievable from the highlights that I was able to see in the MMA. I would like to work with him someday. If he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's full comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 0:50 mark):

Mayweather added that he believes Ngannou has the skills to defeat one of the top heavyweights in boxing. He noted that in addition to signing 'The Predator', he would be willing to help him train for his boxing debut.

