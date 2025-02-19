Daniel Cormier reacts to WWE star’s insane 87x casino cash-out: “Luckiest guy in the world”

Daniel Cormier, a former UFC champion and current sports analyst, has always been a passionate fan of professional wrestling. He recently reacted to an unbelievable casino win by WWE star Jake Casper.

'DC' even appeared in WWE in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules event, serving as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit main event between Seth Rollins and his fellow ex-MMA fighter Matt Riddle. Though not a WWE competitor, he has remained closely connected to the wrestling world, often discussing major moments and stars.

Speaking to Chael Sonnen on Good Boy Bad Boy, he expressed amazement at Casper’s insane luck after the wrestler scored a massive 87-to-1 payout on a $25 bet. The wild gambling success quickly became a hot topic, with Cormier adding to the excitement surrounding Casper’s incredible night.

'DC' said:

"Oh my God, Jake Casper did the craziest thing the other day! So, Jacob Casper, who is a WWE Superstar—and he's like, black, right? At least to me—walks up, drops all of his chips on black, wins massive, cashes out, then plays the numbers and wins another. That dude won 87 to 1 on a $25 bet. J. Casper—the dude's the luckiest guy in the world."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below: (02:13)

Daniel Cormier on Francis Ngannou’s next move: "Way more money in boxing"

Daniel Cormier always keeps a close eye on the biggest names in combat sports. Known for his deep insights, 'DC' recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou’s ambitions in boxing. Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, made headlines when he transitioned from MMA to boxing, proving his striking power could compete with the best in the sport.

Ngannou’s highly anticipated boxing debut against Tyson Fury was a massive event, where he shocked many by holding his own against the heavyweight champion. Despite his MMA roots, Ngannou has been vocal about wanting to continue in boxing, citing its financial benefits.

Cormier acknowledged this in a video on his channel, suggesting that while MMA is familiar to Ngannou, the lure of bigger paydays in boxing is too strong to ignore:

"I don't know if I should say not surprising because he seemed happy when he was back in MMA, but you know he's going back to boxing. He [Francis Ngannou] said, "I will do boxing next. I want that. I want to. I'm not done with boxing. It's not that MMA is easy—it's a sport that I understand better. I have more experience in, but I say I want to go for boxing." You know what this statement tells me, guys? There's just way more money in boxing."

