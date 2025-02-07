Daniel Cormier and Alexander Volkanovski tiptoe around awkward fan question about Dana White and Jon Jones: "He's literally gotten more annoying"

An awkward moment unfolded during a Q&A session in Sydney ahead of UFC 312 when a fan asked the panel if UFC CEO Dana White has a "crush" on Jon Jones. The question stemmed from ongoing fan discourse about White consistently hailing Jones as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter, despite Islam Makhachev occupying the top spot on the media members determined list.

The panel, featuring Alexander Volkanovski, Daniel Cormier, Charles Oliveira, Tai Tuivasa, and Jack Della Maddalena, reacted cautiously. Cormier, a former rival of Jones, immediately acknowledged the sensitivity of the question, reminding everyone that they all worked for the UFC. Volkanovski playfully avoided taking a stance and said:

"I sit on the fence, I've always got the right answer. Mate, where there's money, Dana's going to love you."

Cormier, meanwhile, jokingly shut down the fan for asking the question and said:

"Hey, man! Get out of here. Don't come back. He's literally gotten more annoying as time has gone on."

Check out the full segment below (20:20):

The rest of the Q&A session saw lighter moments, with fans engaging the fighters on various topics, from upcoming fights to training advice. Tuivasa was even asked to do a shoey, while Volkanovski and Oliveira were asked about who they want to face next inside the octagon.

Dana White talks about a potential showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

UFC CEO Dana White has been hinting at a potential heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Jones, who knocked out Stipe Miocic in his last fight, previously hinted at retirement but now appears open to a fight against Aspinall for the right offer.

Aspinall, the interim champion, has been vocal about wanting the fight, and White seems eager to make it happen. Speaking to Piers Morgan, White praised Aspinall's ambition, calling him a true competitor willing to face the best. He said:

"He thinks he’ll beat Jon Jones. I love that! A young, aggressive heavyweight that he actually wants to fight all the best. The problem in this business is you have a lot of guys who say things publicly, but behind the curtains don’t mean it, don’t really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world and I love that."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:01:00):

